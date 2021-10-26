The Daily Recap: Should Jordan Davis receive Heisman hype?

Here is the Oct. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Davis for Heisman? Jordan Davis has been a dominant force all season long. There hasn’t been an offensive line that has slowed him down through seven games. That has led to a number of his teammates to recently state that Davis should receive some love for the Heisman Trophy. How does Davis feel about that? “It’s cool, it’s definitely cool, but at the end of the day I’m more about the team awards, the team, and whether we win or not,” Davis said. “All the individual stuff will come and go. At the end of the day, we want to make something special for the season.” That’s quite the selfless answer from the senior defensive tackle. Asked if he’d like to be invited to the Heisman ceremony in New York, Davis said it’s not on his mind at the moment. “Honestly, I haven’t even stopped to think about it,” Davis said. “We’re just moving on week by week. I don’t even know when the ceremony is.” Dave McMahon noted that five Georgia defenders ended up in the top 10 of Heisman voting in their respective seasons. ​​1966: George Patton (10th place) 1983: Terry Hoage (fifth place) 1998: Champ Bailey (seventh place) 2012: Jarvis Jones (10th place) 2017: Roquan Smith (10th place)

Limiting explosive plays Last year, Georgia allowed 11 plays to go for 15 yards or more against Florida. Head coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs will need to be much better in that department when taking on the Gators this Saturday. "At the end of the day, you can’t give up explosives at the rate we gave them up," Smart said. "If you give up explosives, that’s probably the number one indicator, even more than turnovers, to who wins games. We gave up too many and didn’t make enough." Although there was a lot of roster turnover from last year’s team to this year’s, Florida is still averaging over 500 yards per game. The Gators have scored 28 points in four of their five SEC games too. "They’re first in the SEC or top 10 in the country in explosive plays," Smart said. "They’re a very explosive team in terms of what they do. Their run game has been really special when you talk about the quarterbacks in the run game, plus their ability to get their ball to three good backs. They do a great job of that."

Which QB will face Florida? Smart wouldn’t say who will start at quarterback this Saturday. While Stetson Bennett has started the past three games, JT Daniels (Grade 1 lat strain) appears to be in a much better position to play. “It’s going to be based on practice. No decision has been made whatsoever,” Smart said. “(Daniels) did practice on Wednesday, did pretty good, then practiced Thursday and did pretty well. He didn’t have pain before, during, or after, and that’s what we're looking for.” Receiver Ladd McConkey joked that he’s glad he doesn’t have to make the decision on which quarterback will start this week. “I tell them that’s why coaches get all that money, to make that decision,” McConkey said. “It’s a good thing I don’t have to do it, but I’m really confident either way.” Latest on Greene Adam Friedman offered a recruiting update on receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.), with Georgia making a strong push to land him. “The conversation between Georgia and the Greene family has intensified over the last two weeks,” Friedman wrote. “A return visit to Athens has been tentatively planned for Sunday, Nov. 7th through Monday, Nov. 8th. This trip, of course, will be an unofficial visit because Greene has already used his official visit to Georgia back in June.” Rumors vs. Facts

