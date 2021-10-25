Monday News and Notes: Injury update and more

The bye week apparently came at a great time for many of Georgia’s walking wounded.

That includes starting safety Christopher Smith (shoulder), running back Kenny McIntosh (hamstring), and cornerback Ameer Speed (knee).

"They were all able to practice last week. We are hopeful to have them back 100 percent,” head coach Kirby Smart said Monday. “They were beat up and banged up last week, but they practiced. So, it's a matter of, are they 100 percent this week? With three days off, we'll find out a lot more today about where each one of those guys is. Chris and Kenny are much closer. Ameer is hopefully getting there."

The extra week also gave some of Georgia’s wide receivers time to heal, namely Jermaine Burton (groin), Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle), and Arian Smith (knee).

Smith has missed the past five games for the Bulldogs. Rosemy-Jacksaint has missed games against Arkansas and Auburn, while Burton did not play against the Tigers. Both saw limited action against Kentucky, although neither caught a pass.

"Certainly, it (the bye week) will help it terms of recovery of legs, but Jermaine has had a growth that has been bothering him, and we are hopeful that he will be 100 percent. He practiced all last week, so the key there is getting those guys back,” Smart said. “Rosemy-Jacksaint has battled back from the ankle and continues to improve.”

Smart said Smith is “much closer.”

Dominick Blaylock (hamstring) and George Pickens (knee) are still recovering.

“Dom and George are probably still a little ways away,” Smart said. “It's one of those deals where we are trying to get healthy. If anything, it's going to help the guys that are playing, their legs, in terms of being fresher and being recovered. But that is all relative because (Florida is) coming off an off week, too."

Smart also said it’s unclear when running back Kendall Milton (slight MCL injury) might return, but did note that linebacker Nakobe Dean “is fine” after getting banged up in practice.