The Daily Recap: Setting the bar high in another big weekend

Here is the June 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Another round of visitors Following last weekend’s big recruiting weekend, Georgia will be back at it trying to convince some of the nation’s best prospects to commit to the program. Among the players who will be in Athens include safety Joenel Aguero (St. John’s Prep/Danvers, Mass.) “Georgia has been a consistent force in Aguero's recruitment,” Jed May wrote. “The coaching tandem of Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp, along with the new arrival of Fran Brown, have the Bulldogs in Aguero's top four along with Florida, Miami, and Ohio State. It appears to be mainly a Georgia and Ohio State battle at this point. The Bulldogs host Aguero this weekend before he heads to Columbus next weekend. Smart and company have a big opportunity to set the bar high.” UGASports Live Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young chatted about Georgia's big recruiting weekend featuring Arch Manning and Justice Haynes. The guys answered subscriber questions from the DawgVent on YouTube.

Biggest play from the Auburn game Anthony Dasher wrote that Ladd McConkey’s 60-yard touchdown reception was the biggest play in Georgia’s win over Auburn during its championship season. “Hoping for a big play to put Auburn out of its misery, offensive coordinator Todd Monken came up with a simple yet effective plan: go deep,” Dasher wrote. “That’s exactly what McConkey did. Quarterback Stetson Bennett dropped back and laid the ball perfectly into the arms of McConkey, who was all alone, and easily took the ball into the end zone to complete what was a 60-yard play.” After the game, Smart said that play was the backbreaker he was hoping for at that moment. “I saw the heart of a warrior, you know. I sat in that young man’s home, and he didn’t have one Power Five offer, and he wanted to play big-time football,” Smart said. “I think any player on our team will tell you that Ladd McConkey outworks every guy out there. And he plays with physical toughness at 184 pounds. Today, he made some plays.” The Mail Drop

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaW5jZSBiZWluZyBpbnNlcnRlZCBhdCBSVCBhZ2FpbnN0IEFya2Fu c2FzIGluIDIwMjAsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9VR0E/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNV R0E8L2E+JiMzOTtzIFdhcnJlbiBNY0NsZW5kb246PGJyPjxicj4yNCBzdHJh aWdodCBzdGFydHM8YnI+MSw0NDUgc25hcHM8YnI+NzUuOCBvdmVyYWxsIGdy YWRlPGJyPjI0IFFCIHByZXNzdXJlcyBhbGxvd2VkIDc0MyBwYXNzIGJsb2Nr IHNuYXBzPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Nv bnNpc3RlbmN5P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j Q29uc2lzdGVuY3k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnJlbnQgUm9sbGlucyAoQEJy ZW50Um9sbGluc1BoRCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C cmVudFJvbGxpbnNQaEQvc3RhdHVzLzE1MzQxOTEyNzczMzEzMTY3MzY/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Going position by position on new 2023 rankings. The 10 biggest risers in the Rivals250. Deshaun Watson reportedly met with 66 women for massages in 17 months.