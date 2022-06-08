The Daily Recap: Setting the bar high in another big weekend
Here is the June 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Another round of visitors
Following last weekend’s big recruiting weekend, Georgia will be back at it trying to convince some of the nation’s best prospects to commit to the program. Among the players who will be in Athens include safety Joenel Aguero (St. John’s Prep/Danvers, Mass.)
“Georgia has been a consistent force in Aguero's recruitment,” Jed May wrote. “The coaching tandem of Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp, along with the new arrival of Fran Brown, have the Bulldogs in Aguero's top four along with Florida, Miami, and Ohio State. It appears to be mainly a Georgia and Ohio State battle at this point. The Bulldogs host Aguero this weekend before he heads to Columbus next weekend. Smart and company have a big opportunity to set the bar high.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young chatted about Georgia's big recruiting weekend featuring Arch Manning and Justice Haynes. The guys answered subscriber questions from the DawgVent on YouTube.
Biggest play from the Auburn game
Anthony Dasher wrote that Ladd McConkey’s 60-yard touchdown reception was the biggest play in Georgia’s win over Auburn during its championship season.
“Hoping for a big play to put Auburn out of its misery, offensive coordinator Todd Monken came up with a simple yet effective plan: go deep,” Dasher wrote. “That’s exactly what McConkey did. Quarterback Stetson Bennett dropped back and laid the ball perfectly into the arms of McConkey, who was all alone, and easily took the ball into the end zone to complete what was a 60-yard play.”
After the game, Smart said that play was the backbreaker he was hoping for at that moment.
“I saw the heart of a warrior, you know. I sat in that young man’s home, and he didn’t have one Power Five offer, and he wanted to play big-time football,” Smart said. “I think any player on our team will tell you that Ladd McConkey outworks every guy out there. And he plays with physical toughness at 184 pounds. Today, he made some plays.”
The Mail Drop
Consistency at right tackle
Outside the Vent
Going position by position on new 2023 rankings.
The 10 biggest risers in the Rivals250.
Deshaun Watson reportedly met with 66 women for massages in 17 months.
