The Daily Recap: Replacing the defensive line's stars

Here is the Aug 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Who replaces Davis, Walker?

Georgia knows what it has in Jalen Carter. Carter has the potential to be better than both Travon Walker and Jordan Davis when it comes to how disruptive he can be up front, and both Walker (first overall, Jacksonville Jaguars) and Davis (13th overall, Philadelphia Eagles) were first-rounders in this year’s NFL draft.

However, Carter is the only truly known commodity on Georgia’s defense. With Walker and Davis off to the NFL, Anthony Dasher noted the Bulldogs will need to figure out who will be best suited to replace them.

“Veterans Zion Logue and Nazir Stackhouse figure to be the top two candidates at nose, but there’s also some talent behind them in freshmen Shone Washington and Bear Alexander,” Dasher wrote. “At defensive end, can redshirt freshman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins keep up his good work? Ingram-Dawkins was one of the bigger surprises during the spring as he finished the spring atop the depth chart. Senior Tramel Walthour brings experience to the position; but keep an eye on freshman Mykel Williams. Kirby Smart spoke highly of Williams during SEC Media Days and could follow a path similar to Walker from his freshman campaign.”

Scott connects with Hall

Defensive tackle Jordan Hall (Westside/Jacksonville, Fla.) commended defensive line coach Tray Scott for establishing what has been one of the strongest relationships he has to date.

"He’s a grinder. He likes to get his job done and get his work in. But he loves his guys and he knows his guys," Hall said. "I love to be one of those dudes that my coach can depend on for me to do the job right. That’s how we connect the most there. Other than that, I mean, just the aspect of the personality. He’s a real funny guy. I’m a goof-off myself, so I feel like I fit in perfectly with him."

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young focused on Georgia's offensive two-deep in this week’s episode of UGASports Live. The guys also took questions from the members of UGASports.com and YouTube subscribers.