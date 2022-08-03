The Daily Recap: Replacing the defensive line's stars
Who replaces Davis, Walker?
Georgia knows what it has in Jalen Carter. Carter has the potential to be better than both Travon Walker and Jordan Davis when it comes to how disruptive he can be up front, and both Walker (first overall, Jacksonville Jaguars) and Davis (13th overall, Philadelphia Eagles) were first-rounders in this year’s NFL draft.
However, Carter is the only truly known commodity on Georgia’s defense. With Walker and Davis off to the NFL, Anthony Dasher noted the Bulldogs will need to figure out who will be best suited to replace them.
“Veterans Zion Logue and Nazir Stackhouse figure to be the top two candidates at nose, but there’s also some talent behind them in freshmen Shone Washington and Bear Alexander,” Dasher wrote. “At defensive end, can redshirt freshman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins keep up his good work? Ingram-Dawkins was one of the bigger surprises during the spring as he finished the spring atop the depth chart. Senior Tramel Walthour brings experience to the position; but keep an eye on freshman Mykel Williams. Kirby Smart spoke highly of Williams during SEC Media Days and could follow a path similar to Walker from his freshman campaign.”
Scott connects with Hall
Defensive tackle Jordan Hall (Westside/Jacksonville, Fla.) commended defensive line coach Tray Scott for establishing what has been one of the strongest relationships he has to date.
"He’s a grinder. He likes to get his job done and get his work in. But he loves his guys and he knows his guys," Hall said. "I love to be one of those dudes that my coach can depend on for me to do the job right. That’s how we connect the most there. Other than that, I mean, just the aspect of the personality. He’s a real funny guy. I’m a goof-off myself, so I feel like I fit in perfectly with him."
Edwards feels the love
Defensive end KingJoseph Edwards (Buford/Buford, Ga.) said he has connected greatly with outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe during his recruitment. On a recent visit, Edwards said Uzo-Diribe talked up how great he can be as a player.
"He told me I have skills to work on, but he knows he'll get me to my max potential," Edwards said. "I'll never know everything but I want to be one of the best to do it. Him telling me what I need to work on shows how invested he is into making me perform to the best of my abilities."
Georgia cracks Hyatt’s top five
Wide receiver Devin Hyatt (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) revealed his top five, with Georgia making the cut. Joining the Bulldogs are Tennessee, Auburn, South Carolina and Kentucky. Hyatt said receivers coach Bryan McClendon has done a great job selling the UGA program.
“Man, it is Georgia,” Hyatt said. “They are a great team. I love coach B-Mac. I was close with him when he was at Oregon. We keep building that relationship.”
