Chidera Uzo-Diribe is taking a comprehensive approach to recruiting KingJoseph Edwards.

Georgia's outside linebackers coach wants the best for Edwards on the field. He also takes a vested interest in the 2024 Rivals250 EDGE off the field as well.

That approach has Georgia as one of the top contenders for Edwards. The Bulldogs helped strengthen that position when they hosted Edwards for the Dawg Days of Summer cookout on July 30.

"That was by far the best time I've had all year," Edwards said.