Five defensive questions for Fall Camp

After taking a look at five offensive questions Kirby Smart undoubtedly has heading into the start of fall camp Thursday, let’s turn our attention to the defensive side. The Bulldogs obviously have some big cleats to fill. Let’s take a look:

Don't miss this deal!

• How do the Bulldogs replace Jordan Davis and Travon Walker?

Replace may be the wrong word, because asking anyone to step into the starting lineup and be the same type of player as those two would not be realistic. That does not, however, mean there aren’t players available who are capable of leaving their own positive mark, and as a result, keep Georgia’s defensive line as productive as we are accustomed to seeing. Jalen Carter is going to be an All-SEC and All-American selection; he’ll be the main man at defensive tackle. But who will step in at nose and defensive end? Veterans Zion Logue and Nazir Stackhouse figure to be the top two candidates at nose, but there’s also some talent behind them in freshmen Shone Washington and Bear Alexander. At defensive end, can redshirt freshman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins keep up his good work? Ingram-Dawkins was one of the bigger surprises during the spring as he finished the spring atop the depth chart. Senior Tramel Walthour brings experience to the position; but keep an eye on freshman Mykel Williams. Kirby Smart spoke highly of Williams during SEC Media Days and could follow a path similar to Walker from his freshman campaign.



• Can Trezman Marshall stay healthy?

The former Clinch County standout has battled injuries seemingly since his arrival in Athens. However, now healthy, Marshall has a huge opportunity to earn a starting role opposite Jamon Dumas-Johnson. If Marshall can stay healthy, that’s obviously great for all involved. If not, Smael Mondon, Xavian Sorey, Rian Davis, and possibly Jalon Walker will be waiting for their chances as each has the talent to shine.

• Who shakes out at star?

In a perfect world, this will be Tykee Smith’s home. The West Virginia transfer only played in one game last year after tearing his ACL. Per Smart from two weeks ago in Atlanta, Smith is expected to be cleared for contact sometime early in fall camp. But even if healthy, Smith would have to fend off senior William Poole and sophomore Javon Bullard, who enjoyed a strong spring.

• Who starts at cornerback opposite Kelee Ringo?

Right now, that person appears to be sophomore Kamari Lassiter, who impressed coaches with the way he picked up the defense as a true freshman. He still needs to continue his development, but right now he appears to have a slight edge in earning a starting role. Redshirt freshman Nyland Green upped his game in the spring, while true freshman Daylen Everette impressed as an early enrollee, leading the Black Team in tackles during G-Day with five. Five-star freshmen Jaheim Singletary and Julian Humphrey will both get early looks in the fall and could also impress.

• Which outside linebackers need to take the next step?

Coaches feel very good about Nolan Smith and Robert Beal, but more depth is needed. MJ Sherman is in his third year with the program and itching for his opportunity. Most of his action has come on special teams, but he’s gained weight and seems to be taking positive steps. Sophomore Chaz Chambliss and true freshman Marvin Jones Jr. are also in the mix.

