UGASports - The Daily Recap: Recruiting keeps rolling with Jalon Walker joining

The Daily Recap: Recruiting keeps rolling with Jalon Walker joining
Another one
Georgia landed its second four-star recruit in less than a week.
A few days after securing a commitment from athlete Malaki Starks (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.), the Bulldogs got a pledge from linebacker Jalon Walker (Salisbuy/Salisbury, N.C.).
Walker, the 73rd-ranked player in the nation, is Georgia’s 10th commitment in the class of 2022. Walker chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Clemson and North Carolina.
Walker received a lot of advice throughout the procee from his father, Catawba College head coach Curtis Walker. It helped that head coach Kirby Smart has a defensive background like Walker’s dad.
"The coaches there have great expertise," Walker said. "I love a head coach that is a defensive head coach, like my father. Coach Smart and coach Muschamp are always active on the defensive side of the ball. That helps a lot.
"That defense moves around multiple linebackers at different times and in different game situations. Going out there, I'll have the opportunity to be in the box on first and second down and then being on the line to go and get the quarterback on third and fourth down.”
Jake Reuse wrote that Walker’s patience is exceptional for a player his age at linebacker.
“He’s a willing striker, capable of delivering blows that have to make ball carriers reconsider heading toward his side, and he’s a solid form tackler in the open field, as well,” Reuse wrote. “Still, it’s his ability to maintain his assignments and be in position to make these plays that really sets him apart.”
Film review
Trent Smallwood broke down Walker’s game tape, highlighting where he projects as a linebacker at the college level.
“The first thing that stands out on film when watching Walker on film is simply his pure athleticism and versatility,” Smallwood wrote. “The No. 73 nationally-rated prospect looks to be an off-ball linebacker at the next level, but has the length to play on that edge and rush the passer. He shows the ability to slide out to that star position as well, but his ability in coverage is still a question mark. He has excellent burst and acceleration off the edge, and could be effective when blitzing.
“He reminds me of Rashaan Evans coming out of high school, and the frames are very similar. Evans began his career at Alabama as an edge player, but he eventually fell into an off-ball linebacker role that has continued in the NFL. Walker could be an effective situational third down blitzing linebacker early in his collegiate career. He could grow into a full time edge player, but I like him as an off-ball linebacker early in his career in Athens.”
Walker talks
Walker spoke with UGASports.com about Clemson rumors and how he plans to recruit his five-star friend.
‘Total program guys’
Smart had nothing but good things to say about cornerback Ameer Speed and linebacker Channing Tindall, since they waited their turn at Georgia as opposed to transferring at the first opportunity to do so.
“As far as the transfer portal and staying here, that’s the way it should be,” Smart said. “I mean, you should want to play for your university; you should want to get your degree from your university. And when you get your degree, it certainly opens up doors to go other places. A Georgia degree is worth a lot more than maybe going somewhere else and maybe playing more.”
Their commitment to the program has Smart excited about what they can bring to to the team in 2021.
“They’re both extremely talented, but they’re blessed with great work ethic. And since they’ve gotten here, they’re total program guys,” Smart said. “They’ve been major factors on special teams. That’s been a really high-quality area here.”
Baseball: Comeback win huge for Bulldogs
Georgia secured a 6-4 win in Sunday’s series finale against Texas A&M. The Bulldogs needed the victory after dropping the first two games against the Aggies on Friday and Saturday.
“We hit some balls hard, they made some great plays defensively, and it seemed like we just couldn’t get it going offensively,” acting head coach Scott Daeley said. “Then all of a sudden, they claw back in it and take the lead, and I couldn’t be prouder of them for the way they played and the way they were able to come back and get a big win on the road.”
One down, one to go
