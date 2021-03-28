Georgia continues to have a ton of success on the recruiting trail. This time the Bulldogs reached into North Carolina to get Jalon Walker , one of the top linebackers in the nation. The Rivals100 prospect out of Salisbury, N.C. broke down his decision to choose the Dawgs over Clemson and North Carolina .

"When I first went down there on our self-guided visit, I really enjoyed it and so did my parents and my brother," Walker said. "It was great to see the whole atmosphere at Georgia. They have a great coaching staff and I think they'll be able to set me up to be successful in the future.

"The coaches there have great expertise," he said. "I love a head coach that is a defensive head coach, like my father. Coach Smart and coach Muschamp are always active on the defensive side of the ball. That helps a lot.

"That defense moves around multiple linebackers at different times and in different game situations," said Walker. "Going out there, I'll having the opportunity to be in the box on first and second down and then being on the line to go and get the quarterback on third and fourth down."

On how his father helped him through the process- "My dad and I talk all the time," Walker said. "We talk football a good amount but he is still my father and he knows that that is his main role. He kept me away from the fraud that some programs can have and led me in the right direction to the best of his ability. He gave the decision to me all the way and he wants me to make the best decision for myself. He's going to support me no matter the school."