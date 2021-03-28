Rivals100 LB Jalon Walker breaks down his commitment to Georgia
Georgia continues to have a ton of success on the recruiting trail. This time the Bulldogs reached into North Carolina to get Jalon Walker, one of the top linebackers in the nation. The Rivals100 prospect out of Salisbury, N.C. broke down his decision to choose the Dawgs over Clemson and North Carolina.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"When I first went down there on our self-guided visit, I really enjoyed it and so did my parents and my brother," Walker said. "It was great to see the whole atmosphere at Georgia. They have a great coaching staff and I think they'll be able to set me up to be successful in the future.
"The coaches there have great expertise," he said. "I love a head coach that is a defensive head coach, like my father. Coach Smart and coach Muschamp are always active on the defensive side of the ball. That helps a lot.
"That defense moves around multiple linebackers at different times and in different game situations," said Walker. "Going out there, I'll having the opportunity to be in the box on first and second down and then being on the line to go and get the quarterback on third and fourth down."
On how his father helped him through the process- "My dad and I talk all the time," Walker said. "We talk football a good amount but he is still my father and he knows that that is his main role. He kept me away from the fraud that some programs can have and led me in the right direction to the best of his ability. He gave the decision to me all the way and he wants me to make the best decision for myself. He's going to support me no matter the school."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Walker, the son of Catawba College head coach Curtis Walker, is a big addition for Georgia as the look to solidify the position. He has the skillset to play inside or outside in Georgia's scheme but his length and explosiveness could help the Dawgs get pressure on the quarterback in passing situations. Walker is a big hitter that has no trouble playing sideline-to-sideline and knows how to shed blockers that try to slow him down.
Kirby Smart, Dan Lanning, and Will Muschamp were the key figures in Walker's recruitment for Georgia and they worked hard to make sure he didn't end up with Clemson. The Tigers were the early favorite and maintain some very strong connections with Walker and his family. The fact that Walker will have coach Lanning with him constantly and some extra attention from strong defensive minds like coach Smart and coach Muschamp really helped push the Bulldogs ahead of the Tigers.