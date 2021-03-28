UGASports - Rivals100 LB Jalon Walker commits to UGA over Clemson, UNC, Bama

A big week continued for Georgia recruiting on Sunday, as the Bulldogs were able to dip into the Tar Heel State and pull in one of the nation’s top defenders in Rivals100 linebacker Jalon Walker of Salisbury, North Carolina’s Salisbury High.

“I love the school and how it’s not too far away from home, and it makes for a perfect fit for me,” Walker told UGASports.com in January. “Coach [Glenn] Schumann, Coach [Dan] Lanning, and Coach [Kirby] Smart and more of the staff have been recruiting me. Since they offered me, the relationship has grown even stronger.”

A straightforward approach from the staff in Athens ended up being a compelling factor for the nation’s No. 73 overall player.

“It’s just about them being open about everything and giving me all the information I need to know about their program,” Walker said. “They can utilize me with my speed and knowledge on the field. They see me of playing linebacker, but not determined of playing outside or inside backer”

Walker’s lead recruiter at Georgia may provide some further insight into how his positioning will play out in the future, however.

“Coach Schumann has been recruiting me and getting to know me the most,” Walker said. “He's the guy who makes sure I get every piece of information I need.”

Still, credit is due for a clear staff-wide approach, one that rang true for the 6-foot-3, 220-pound defender.

“Coach Smart, Coach [Will] Muschamp, Coach Lanning, and Coach Schumann are all great coaches and all defensive-minded coaches,” Walker told Rivals.com’s Adam Friedman earlier this month. “It's always a good thing when your head coach is a defensive coach, in my opinion. Those guys are really great and know how to coach their program. They bring in great linebackers and make them better by the time they leave. It's a great program overall.”

He becomes Georgia’s tenth commitment of the cycle, and the sixth in the Rivals100. Walker is the fourth linebacker pledge for the Bulldogs in 2022, joining Cedric Washington, Donovan Westmoreland, and Darris Smith.