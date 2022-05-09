The Daily Recap: PFF's highest-graded returning WR in the SEC
Here is the May 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
A close look at McConkey
Brent Rollins did a deep dive on receiver Ladd McConkey, stating that he believes Georgia is returning one of the best receivers in the entire country. Rollins broke down McConkey’s film, highlighting all of the positive things the rising sophomore speedster can do on the football field.
“When thinking about the returning weapons on the Georgia offense, many names are likely mentioned before one of last season’s most impactful: Ladd McConkey,” Rollins wrote. “Not only is McConkey the highest PFF graded returning receiver in the SEC, but he’s also the Power 5’s leading returning receiver in passer rating when targeted (154.0).”
Rollins wrote that McConkey’s best game in 2021 came against Auburn, which saw him execute a perfect out-and-up route.
“While the Vanderbilt game was his coming out party, his best game was against Auburn,” Rollins wrote. “Not coincidentally, his six targets against the Tigers were a season-high. McConkey hauled in five of those six targets for 135 yards and the above touchdown. McConkey should never get the ‘deceptive speed’ descriptor, as his straight-line speed is one of the best on the team. The ability to move as suddenly in his routes as he does only accentuates that speed. While Georgia has a depth of skill players, runs tight end heavy sets, and employs a heavy receiver rotation, it’s clear McConkey needs at least four to five designed targets per game.”
UGA offers 2025 edge rusher
Although he’s young, Georgia went ahead and offered a scholarship to class of 2025 edge rusher Jadon Perlotte (Buford/Buford, Ga.). Perlotte already holds 21 scholarship offers but was hoping to hear from Georgia the most.
As Perlotte told Jed May, the Bulldogs will be a major factor throughout his recruitment.
"They will always be in my top no matter what," Perlotte said.
Catching up with Jackson
Rivals caught up with 2024 defensive back Antione Jackson (Dillard/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) to discuss his commitment to Georgia, his relationship with Bulldog defensive backs coach Fran Brown, and more.
Baseball: Commodores take series finale
Georgia dropped Sunday’s game to Vanderbilt 4-0, giving the Commodores a victory in the series by a margin of two games to one. In Sunday’s game, the wind became a factor, with six deep hits hanging up at the warning track.
“I thought we barreled balls up,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We just hit them too far in the air and the wind caught them.”
That said, Stricklin noted the Bulldogs have to overcome those sorts of things.
“We just didn’t play well enough to win,” Stricklin said.
Quay Walker speaks about his new team
