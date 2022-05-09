The Daily Recap: PFF's highest-graded returning WR in the SEC

Here is the May 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

A close look at McConkey

Brent Rollins did a deep dive on receiver Ladd McConkey, stating that he believes Georgia is returning one of the best receivers in the entire country. Rollins broke down McConkey’s film, highlighting all of the positive things the rising sophomore speedster can do on the football field.

“When thinking about the returning weapons on the Georgia offense, many names are likely mentioned before one of last season’s most impactful: Ladd McConkey,” Rollins wrote. “Not only is McConkey the highest PFF graded returning receiver in the SEC, but he’s also the Power 5’s leading returning receiver in passer rating when targeted (154.0).”

Rollins wrote that McConkey’s best game in 2021 came against Auburn, which saw him execute a perfect out-and-up route.

“While the Vanderbilt game was his coming out party, his best game was against Auburn,” Rollins wrote. “Not coincidentally, his six targets against the Tigers were a season-high. McConkey hauled in five of those six targets for 135 yards and the above touchdown. McConkey should never get the ‘deceptive speed’ descriptor, as his straight-line speed is one of the best on the team. The ability to move as suddenly in his routes as he does only accentuates that speed. While Georgia has a depth of skill players, runs tight end heavy sets, and employs a heavy receiver rotation, it’s clear McConkey needs at least four to five designed targets per game.”

