Jadon Perlotte has been waiting on one offer for a long time.

The 2025 prospect has one of the most impressive offer sheets in his class. But the in-state Georgia Bulldogs have been one team Perlotte has been anticipating hearing from.

That wait ended on May 6, when the Bulldogs extended an offer to Perlotte.

"It meant everything, been waiting for this one for a very long time," Perlotte said. "Just means that I'm improving but we still have to get better."