Ladd McConkey: One of the best returning WRs in college football

Brock Bowers. The endless possibilities of the tight end room. Adonai Mitchell. The speed of Arian Smith. When thinking about the returning weapons on the Georgia offense, many names are likely mentioned before one of last season’s most impactful: Ladd McConkey. Not only is McConkey the highest PFF graded returning receiver in the SEC, but he’s also the Power 5’s leading returning receiver in passer rating when targeted (154.0).

Out wide

A slight move and then straight speed for an explosive play touchdown against Auburn.

McConkey with a nasty out and up move on the outside.

While the Vanderbilt game was his coming out party, his best game was against Auburn. Not coincidentally, his six targets against the Tigers were a season-high. McConkey hauled in five of those six targets for 135 yards and the above touchdown (first clip). McConkey should never get the “deceptive speed” descriptor, as his straight-line speed is one of the best on the team. The ability to move as suddenly in his routes as he does (second clip) only accentuates that speed. While Georgia has a depth of skill players, runs tight end heavy sets, and employs a heavy receiver rotation, it’s clear McConkey needs at least four to five designed targets per game.

McConkey with moves in the open space against Vanderbilt.

In the slot

McConkey wins the contested catch situation for the touchdown.

One might not think of McConkey as a “contested catch” receiver, but he was highly successful in those situations last when needed. Outside of George Pickens (two for two on contested catches), McConkey led the Bulldogs in contested catch percentage. He caught four of his five contested targets (80 percent), including the above touchdown.

McConkey takes the slip screen to the house in the SEC Championship.

McConkey in open space is not good for the opposing defense.