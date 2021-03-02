UGASports - The Daily Recap: Pearce Spurlin turns heads at 7-on-7 event

“Pearce Spurlin was a touchdown machine Saturday,” Simmons wrote. “He finished with five touchdowns in three games, and half of those came on the ground after diving for the ball. The Georgia commit flashed great body control, agility, and catch radius. He's an excellent athlete with length, who's still growing. Florida State's a school showing Spurlin a lot of interest, but he's still solid to Georgia at this time.”

Simmons did mention another school is making a push—but Spurlin is still cemented to Georgia.

At the Pylon 7-on-7 in Panama City, Fla. last weekend, tight end Pearce Spurlin (South Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.) put on quite a show . The Georgia commit in the class of 2023 scored numerous touchdowns, with Chad Simmons noting just how dominant he was on the field.

‘Georgia feels like my second home’

Class of 2022 offensive tackle Antavious "Tae" Woody (LaFayette/LaFayette, Ala.) said Georgia is standing out with his recruitment. Woody is also fielding major interest from Florida State, Mississippi, and Mississippi State.

"Georgia feels like my second home. They've been on my mind a lot lately," Woody said. "It's going great with them. I love Coach [Tray] Scott. He talks to me about life, because he knows not everything is about football. He's telling me everything I need to know as a person and an athlete."

Thoughts on 2022 class

Jake Reuse dropped some important recruiting notes on the Dawgvent, including on defensive lineman Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.).

“The biggest fish on the board, I feel the Bulldogs have been aces when it comes to Williams and his wants,” Reuse wrote. “Georgia has said the right things, recruited the right people in his circle, and offered an early opportunity to showcase his talents. Tray Scott deserves a lot of praise here, but Dell McGee’s influence is not to be overlooked with his Columbus connections.”

For Reuse’s prediction on Williams, as well as his information on recruits Kojo Antwi (Lambert/Suwanee, Ga.), tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth, Cumming, Ga.), running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), and more—you'll need to be a UGASports.com subscriber. If you haven't subscribed yet, please do so today!

Mixed bag in updated Rivals rankings

Six of Georgia’s eight commitments in the class of 2022 are ranked in the Rivals250. Of those six players, two saw their rankings go up, and four saw their ranking go down.

Defensive tackle Keithian "Bear" Alexander (Ryan/Denton, Texas) moved from No. 5 to No. 4. Quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga.) moved from No. 30 to No. 15.

Defensive tackle Tyre West (Tift County/Tifton, Ga.) fell from No. 14 to No. 16, cornerback Deyon Bouie (Bainbridge/Bainbridge, Ga.) dropped from No. 62 to No. 67, cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Brookwood/Snellville, Ga.) slipped from No. 126 to No. 130, and defensive end Darris Smith (Appling County/Baxley, Ga.) dipped from No. 201 to No. 225.

The most to gain

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said cornerback Tyson Campbell has the most to gain at Georgia’s upcoming Pro Day.

“I think Tyson Campbell’s Pro Day is going to be important. He has great talent; [he should] show it at the Pro Day. When you look at some of the things in coverage, you like some of what you saw, but there are some curves to smooth there,” Kiper said. “He didn’t always play to the level of his talent and locating the ball. But Tyson is a guy to really watch. If he has the great Pro Day, he could be in the late first-round discussion.”

