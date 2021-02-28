The state of Alabama is loaded with talent for the Class of 2022. Antavious "Tae" Woody of LaFayette High School is a perfect example of that quality.

At 6-foot-5 and 288 pounds, the rising senior is earning looks on both sides of the ball for his work in the trenches.

Florida State, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss have been fixtures in his recruitment to this point. But an offer from Georgia in early February has helped put the Bulldogs of Athens in the mix.