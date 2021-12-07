The Daily Recap: Passing a legend on the leaderboard

Here is the Dec. 7 edition of The Daily ecap presented by JFQ Lending.

Passing Herschel

Class of 2023 running back Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell, Ga.) just passed a UGA legend on the all-time rushing yards list in Georgia high school football.

During Blessed Trinity’s semifinal loss to Calhoun on Friday, Haynes ran the ball 34 times for 157 yards and a touchdown. That gives Haynes 6,173 rushing yards in his high school career to date. It also moved him to 21st all-time in Georgia high school rushing history, passing former UGA running back Herschel Walker in the process.

Walker ran for 6,137 during his high school football playing days.

This season has been a special one for Haynes as he totaled 256 carries for 2,445 yards and 29 touchdowns. He’ll have a full 2022 season to add to his already stellar rushing total.

Moving from No. 21 to No. 1 will be extremely hard, however. Former Commerce running back Monte Williams ran for 8,844 yards from 1997-2000.

Haynes, the son of former Georgia running back Verron Haynes, is considering Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson, Michigan and LSU, among others.

A family affair

Tom Crean has ties to both programs playing in the Orange Bowl.

He’s the men’s basketball coach at Georgia, which is the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff. His brother-in-law is Jim Harbaugh, the head coach of Michigan, the No. 2 seed and Georgia’s opponent.

Crean said he’s thrilled to see this matchup take place.

“I’m very happy for Kirby (Smart) and his entire staff, his entire program, actually. I get to see how hard they work on an every day basis and it’s very impressive, it’s extremely impressive,” Crean said. “I’m also happy for my brother-in-law, his program and what they’re doing. He’s dealt with a ton of adversity and negativity, things like that over time and it’s so great to see him and that entire coaching staff and program overcome it and be successful.”

Harbaugh was asked about the family being divided for this matchup.

“We have not talked since this morning about that. But I have talked to him about what he thinks of Georgia and the football staff,” Harbaugh said. “He loves Georgia, he loves the staff there. Nothing but ultimate respect.”

Sampson has two priority visits in mind

Sam Spiegelman spoke with class of 2023 receiver Shelton Sampson (Catholic/Baton Rouge, La.) about where things stand with his recruitment. Sampson said Georgia is one of two programs he is hoping to visit soon.

Hot board

Blayne Gilmer provided a slew of updates on players who are high on Georgia’s recruiting wish list. Among those are safety Kamari Wilson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), Christen Miller (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) and inside linebacker Shemar James (Faith Academy/Mobile, Ala.).

Heisman finalists