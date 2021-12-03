The early signing period is less than two weeks away. Georgia has spots left to fill, although the specific number is unknown due to the portal dynamic. Georgia is likely to learn more about who it will lose to the portal from this roster on Sunday or in the next few days following the SEC Championship game. The rule on the seven extra spots in a signing class instituted by the NCAA is a direct one-for-one scenario. A player leaves the program via transfer, a spot opens up.

Regardless, Georgia has work to do on the trail. Today UGASports presents the Hot Board of Class of 2022 non-committed targets. Who is warming up to the idea of donning the red and black, and whose relationship with Georgia is cooling off?

