Class of 2022 Hot Board: Trends of remaining targets for Georgia
The early signing period is less than two weeks away. Georgia has spots left to fill, although the specific number is unknown due to the portal dynamic. Georgia is likely to learn more about who it will lose to the portal from this roster on Sunday or in the next few days following the SEC Championship game. The rule on the seven extra spots in a signing class instituted by the NCAA is a direct one-for-one scenario. A player leaves the program via transfer, a spot opens up.
Regardless, Georgia has work to do on the trail. Today UGASports presents the Hot Board of Class of 2022 non-committed targets. Who is warming up to the idea of donning the red and black, and whose relationship with Georgia is cooling off?
HOT (FAVORITE FOR)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news