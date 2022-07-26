The Daily Recap: 'Our tight end room is pretty sick'

Here is the July 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Deep tight end room

Stetson Bennett sees what everyone else sees. He just gets a closer vantage point.

Asked about the Bulldogs’ tight ends, Bennett said it has the makings of a great group with Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert leading the way. Bowers was Georgia’s leading receiver in 2021 with 56 catches, 882 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“Yeah, our tight end room is pretty sick,” Bennett said. “They work hard, they understand football. If you have athletic ability, that has as much to do with it as anything.

“If you can understand what’s going on, know what your quarterback is thinking, and I know what they’re thinking, that’s a big deal. As far as being on that same page, and having these extra reps, I think we’re starting to get there.”

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer noted how talented Bowers is and how much of a challenge he will be for the SEC to deal with.

“I remember watching Brock Bowers' tape when I was at Oklahoma the first time, I think from a seven-on-seven camp or something like that that he went to,” Beamer said. “Some of the catches he made in that. ... He's freakishly talented. They complement each other well, got a deep skill set. They'll be a challenge.”

