The Daily Recap: 'Our tight end room is pretty sick'
Here is the July 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Deep tight end room
Stetson Bennett sees what everyone else sees. He just gets a closer vantage point.
Asked about the Bulldogs’ tight ends, Bennett said it has the makings of a great group with Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert leading the way. Bowers was Georgia’s leading receiver in 2021 with 56 catches, 882 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“Yeah, our tight end room is pretty sick,” Bennett said. “They work hard, they understand football. If you have athletic ability, that has as much to do with it as anything.
“If you can understand what’s going on, know what your quarterback is thinking, and I know what they’re thinking, that’s a big deal. As far as being on that same page, and having these extra reps, I think we’re starting to get there.”
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer noted how talented Bowers is and how much of a challenge he will be for the SEC to deal with.
“I remember watching Brock Bowers' tape when I was at Oklahoma the first time, I think from a seven-on-seven camp or something like that that he went to,” Beamer said. “Some of the catches he made in that. ... He's freakishly talented. They complement each other well, got a deep skill set. They'll be a challenge.”
Rumors vs. Facts
UGA jumps in recruiting rankings
Thanks to a hot July in recruiting, Georgia is now No. 4 in the Rivals recruiting rankings. In July, Georgia saw commitments from Daniel Harris (Gulliver Prep/Miami), Raylen Wilson (Lincoln/Tallahassee, Fla.), Troy Bowles (Jesuit/Tampa, Fla.), Jamaal Jarrett (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.), KJ Smith (Carver/Columbus, Ga.) and Joenel Aguero (St. John’s Prep/Danvers, Mass.).
Blayne Gilmer assessed the recent recruiting run for the Bulldogs.
“Yes, Georgia has missed on two of its top offensive targets in (Arch) Manning and running back Justice Haynes. Even so, Georgia finds itself in the top five in the class again, with many top offensive targets set to make decisions in the next two months,” Gilmer wrote. “Georgia will make additions, both with straight-up commitments and flips from other programs on the offensive side sooner rather than later.
“Since getting hired in December of 2015 and coming in at the tail end of Georgia's 2016 class, Kirby Smart's program has not finished outside the top five in recruiting. Smart and the Dawgs have three No. 1 ranked classes to their credit in his tenure at Georgia. Georgia sits in a good position with many highly-ranked prospects still to decide in the Class of 2023. Look for Georgia to be easily inside the top five and likely to push for the No. 1 overall spot in the Class of 2023 before all is said and done.”
Dumas-Johnson has big cleats to fill
With three inside linebackers moving to the NFL, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, nicknamed “Pop,” will have a chance for numerous reps this season. Smart said he’s beginning to see Dumas-Johnson take advantage of what’s in front of him.
“Pop’s done a good job, he’s getting opportunity, that’s the biggest thing. You could make the case that he’s probably where all those guys were – Quay (Walker), Channing (Tindall), Nakobe (Dean) it was their second year – when really, he’s still in his first year if you really want to look at it in the grand scheme of things.”
“Pop” makes the Butkus Award Watch List
Christopher Smith, Kelee Ringo make the JIm Thorpe Award Watch List
Winning time in history
Outside the Vent
Wide receiver Yazeed Haynes decommitted from Penn State.
A four-star cornerback announced he committed to Oklahoma.
The Lions hired former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett as an assistant.
