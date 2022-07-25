Georgia shoots up Class of 2023 rankings with a hot July

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 4 in the Class of 2023 rankings. This should seem commonplace. After all, the Dawgs are coming off of the first national championship for the Georgia football program in forty-one years. Combine that on-field success with the already known recruiting prowess of head coach Kirby Smart's staff during his time in Athens, and it's really not that surprising. Well, unless you were on the UGASports Vault a couple of weeks ago.

Georgia was sitting back in the No. 14 to No. 16 range in June and the early parts of July. Georgia had just lost out to Texas in the Arch Manning sweepstakes, and the trends seemed to be going the wrong direction with several of Georgia's top targets. Heading into July, Georgia had a total of eleven commitments in the class. Many were lamenting that Georgia was actually doing worse in recruiting after its national title instead of having to turn away prospects as many projected. Then the calendar turned to July 1.

Daniel Harris, a defensive back from Miami, announced his decision to be a Dawg, and that announcement would be the first of six in a twenty-three-day period. Inside linebackers Raylen Wilson and Troy Bowles would join next. Jamaal Jarrett, Kelton Smith, and Joenel Aguero all committed in a one-week period from July 16 to July 23. Just like that, Georgia had risen to No. 4 in the rankings.

Yes, Georgia has missed on two of its top offensive targets in Manning and running back Justice Haynes. Even so, Georgia finds itself in the top five in the class again, with many top offensive targets set to make decisions in the next two months. Georgia will make additions, both with straight-up commitments and flips from other programs on the offensive side sooner rather than later.

Since getting hired in December of 2015 and coming in at the tail end of Georgia's 2016 class, Kirby Smart's program has not finished outside the top five in recruiting. Smart and the Dawgs have three No. 1 ranked classes to their credit in his tenure at Georgia. Georgia sits in a good position with many highly-ranked prospects still to decide in the Class of 2023. Look for Georgia to be easily inside the top five and likely to push for the No. 1 overall spot in the Class of 2023 before all is said and done.

