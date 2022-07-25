Healed up and smart, UGA's tight ends are about to be better

“If you can understand what’s going on, know what your quarterback is thinking, and I know what they’re thinking, that’s a big deal. As far as being on that same page, and having these extra reps, I think we’re starting to get there.”

“Yeah, our tight end room is pretty sick,” Bennett said. “They work hard, they understand football. If you have athletic ability, that has as much to do with it as anything.

However, according to quarterback Stetson Bennett , it’s what between the ears of those players that could truly make them great.

The athleticism Georgia boasts in its tight end room is certainly easy to see.

Assuming that’s true, Georgia’s tight end room could be scarier than most figure it already is.

As a freshman, Brock Bowers exploded on the college football scene like a firecracker on the 4th of July. The California native was virtually unstoppable, catching 56 passes for 882 yards and a school-record 13 touchdown receptions.

Add in a 6-foot-7 Darnell Washington, LSU transfer Arik Gilbert, fellow returnees Brett Seither and Ryland Goede, and true freshman Oscar Delp, then it’s easy to see why position coach Todd Hartley is always smiling.

Former Georgia tight ends coach and current South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer knows a thing or two about tight ends.

“I was there with Jeb Blazevich, Jackson Harris, Charlie Woerner, Isaac Nauta. That was a deep and talented group that all contributed to that 2017 SEC championship team. You have different skill sets with those guys right now as well,” Beamer said. “I remember watching Brock Bowers' tape when I was at Oklahoma the first time, I think from a seven-on-seven camp or something like that that he went to. Some of the catches he made in that... He's freakishly talented. They complement each other well, got a deep skill set. They'll be a challenge.”

Undoubtedly, Bulldog offensive coordinator Todd Monken spent many a night during the offseason formulating different ways to use the group.

The addition of Gilbert makes it even more interesting. Gilbert came to national prominence in his first year at LSU.

Head coach Kirby Smart said he’s already placed certain expectations on the Marietta native.

“I expect him to give us an A effort every day. When you give an A grade effort, you got the talent that he has, it's a great combination,” Smart said. “He's a tremendous athlete. He's had to do some extra conditioning. He was a little heavy for the spring. He's worked really hard on bringing that town. He had a really good year academically, which was a big hurdle. He had to focus on his academics upon coming to us from LSU.”

So far, so good, although as Smart said, there’s still work for him to do.

“He got a great opportunity this spring. People forget Darnell and Brock were both out. The opportunity he got, he seized that opportunity to grow and develop,” Smart said. “He will have to continue to do that to be a major contributor for us. He's bought into doing that, being a team player. There's a lot more to being a tight end than just catching the ball. He's bought into that.”

Assuming everyone is on the same page, that could be bad news for opposing defensive coordinators when it comes to scheming against the Bulldogs’ tight ends.

“Certainly, Georgia's (tight ends) will be a challenge for any defense they go up against this year,” Beamer said.

Bennett agrees.

“Most of those guys are all back,” Georgia’s quarterback said. “Having that extra year is going to make a big difference.”



