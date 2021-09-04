The Daily Recap: 'Our fans crave these kinds of games'

Here is the Sept. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Game day is here

The long wait is finally over.

No. 5 Georgia will open its 2021 season Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a game against No. 3 Clemson. It’s a much anticipated meeting that will serve as the headliner for the first full Saturday slate of college football games.

When head coach Kirby Smart took over at Georgia he wanted to ensure most seasons had a marquee game on the non-conference schedule. It doesn’t get much bigger than Saturday’s meeting with the Tigers.

"The bottom line is our kids come to the University of Georgia to play in big games," Smart said. "We had an opportunity to play a really good opponent. For me, it's what Georgia is about. Our fans crave these kinds of games; we as coaches crave these kinds of games. You find out a lot more of yourself when you play in these kinds of games."

Smart believes this high profile matchup will serve Georgia well for its SEC slate.

"For us, it's an opportunity to make us grow and be better in our SEC schedule, regardless of the outcome,” Smart said. “We're going to be a better team after playing these guys, and they can say the same for playing us. These opportunities are why you come to major colleges to play."

Staff predictions

The UGASports staff gave their predictions for Saturday’s showdown against Clemson, with eight picking the Bulldogs and three picking the Tigers. Among those picking Georgia was Blayne Gilmer, who believes the Bulldogs’ defensive interior holds an advantage over Clemson’s inexperienced center.

Gilmer predicted Georgia to win 24-17.

"Clemson is starting an inexperienced and undersized center in Mason Trotter,” Gilmer wrote. “The interior offensive line does not match up well again Georgia’s front seven. I don’t see Clemson being able to run the football well, which will allow Georgia’s pass rush to pin its ears back. The pass rush protects the secondary in this one. Offensively, Georgia is not going to abandon the run. The five running backs Georgia has are quite possibly the strength of the unit. Look for Todd Monken to help the O-line settle in early by running at Clemson’s athletic but smaller defensive front. JT Daniels just needs to be accurate and efficient. Combined with an improved run game from a year ago, I believe he will.”

Radi Nabulsi, however, believes Clemson will win a close game by a score of 27-24.

“There are way too many questions for me,” Nabulsi wrote. “Georgia's almost completely new and very thin secondary versus the big receivers of Clemson? Georgia's new players in the interior of the offensive line versus the stout defensive front of the Tigers? JT Daniels against a team that isn't god awful? Sure UGA has a great front seven that will make it tough to run. And UGA could run the ball well and win the special teams battle. Maybe in my Georgia 3-2-1 Report on Saturday morning, I'll feel differently. But show me first. I've been burned before.”

SECond to None

Aaron Murray joined Gilmer and Tavarres King on their SECond to None podcast to preview Saturday’s game between Georgia and Clemson