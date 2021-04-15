UGASports - The Daily Recap: Offense hopes for an 'explosive' G-Day

Here is the April 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Hoping for an ‘explosive’ G-Day

Center Warren Ericson has hopes for Saturday’s G-Day spring game to turn into a big statistical day for the offense.

“I’m really looking forward to G-Day and playing in Sanford Stadium with our fans again,” Ericson said. “If we can be explosive in the pass game and the run game, that would be huge. As an offensive line, if we can take what we messed up early in the spring, take those critiques, and be able to improve and correct our techniques, that would be a successful day.”

G-Day is generally an opportunity for the offense to put up some numbers for the fans in attendance, so it's quite likely that some big plays take place.

Ericson is competing with Sedrick Van Pran for the starting center position, which is something that will continue this offseason. That stated, Ericson said the offensive line has focused on finding ways to get better with each practice, regardless of who is positioned with each unit.

“I think spring ball is just a way for us to improve different techniques and get used to playing football again,” Ericson said. “I think we’re really trying to focus on ourselves and take baby steps to improve every single day. I think the good thing about spring ball is there’s not really a set depth chart. Spring ball is all about getting better.”

Campbell breaks down Georgia’s message

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) likes what he’s seen from Georgia thus far in his recruitment. Campbell said the coaching staff has explained how his game translates at the college level.

"They’re just saying I’m a very great, physical player," he said. "I can play in their defensive scheme, and they can develop me toward great things.”

Campbell said he likes the recent history Georgia has displayed at the linebacker position.

“Their linebacker corps plays as a whole every time they step on the field. They know their assignments," he said. "They know the concepts of what they’ve got to do to make the play. They just play hard. I think I fit into what they do.”

Embrace the grind