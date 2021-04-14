Rivals250 LB Jihaad Campbell breaks down Georgia's message, visit plans
Official visit season is upon us, and the Bulldogs are stacking up prospects left and right—prospects who are soon to see campus.
One of the key trips to watch will be that of IMG Academy linebacker Jihaad Campbell, the nation's No. 226 overall player.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news