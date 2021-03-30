UGASports - The Daily Recap: Numbers are still great at receiver

Here is the March 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Numbers remain large

When it comes to an overall team perspective, Anthony Dasher stated the case that George Pickens’ ACL injury may not be as devastating to the offense as someone may think.

From speaking with people familiar with the situation, Dasher noted that the numbers at wide receiver remain great with talent. While losing Pickens is a tough blow to accept due to his next-level ability, the Bulldogs still have a slew of receivers who can make plays for quarterback JT Daniels.

The added familiarity they have with offensive coordinator Todd Monken is promising, too.

"Come fall camp, Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Kearis Jackson, Dominick Blaylock are all expected to be cleared and ready to go,” Dasher wrote. “You’ve also got Arian Smith, who we understand is beginning to improve his route running, along with Demetris Robertson and redshirt freshman Justin Robinson, who Kirby Smart mentioned during his press conference last Thursday.

“You have to think offensive coordinator Todd Monken plans on using massive tight end Darnell Washington even more as a pass-catching weapon. Look for Georgia’s backs to be on the receiving end of more balls than ever, as the Bulldogs have really focused on Daniels using as many options as possible. There’s no shortage of skilled offensive players.

“To sum it up, even with the loss of Pickens, this is not some kind of ‘death blow’ that’s going to set the offense back as much as some might believe.”

RBU keeps rolling

Georgia’s hot streak in recruiting continued Monday with yet another four-star commitment.

This time, running back Jordan Bryant-James (Oakland/Murfreesboro, Tenn.) announced his pledge to the Bulldogs, keeping alive the RBU tradition the program has become known for. Bryant-James became Georgia’s 11th commitment and third in the past five days.

Jake Reuse wrote that the Bulldogs are getting a versatile running back who can make plays on all three downs.

“In Jordan Bryant-James, the Dawgs get what appears to be a do-it-all back, capable of functioning within their offense in a way that may remind some of the usage previously seen from the likes of Sony Michel or D’Andre Swift," Reuse wrote. "While we’re not crowning him amongst those greats yet, he does have similarly impressive hands out of the backfield, balance, a suddenness in his burst, and the ability to be a one-cut-and-go threat behind the offensive line.

“With the need to take two backs in this class after going light in the previous cycle with just Lovasea Carroll, Bryant-James is a great standalone piece. Still, paired with the right counterpart, he could make for a great change of pace and a threatening 1-2 punch in his class.”

With Georgia looking to add another running back, as Reuse mentioned, the coaching staff will still be full throttle when it comes to recruiting Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), the No. 1 running back in this year’s class.

The real Starks

To get some better insight on what Georgia is getting with athlete Malaki Starks (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.), Jake Reuse caught up with his high school coach Gene Cathcart.

Catchcart explained what he thinks are Starks’ strongest qualities.

"Well, I think, obviously we get the chance to see him do things at practice that just, we marvel at, but I think the thing that we noticed the first as coaches is, and as much as you cover prospects, there are times that you hope a five star just jumps off the screen at you, not just in a highlight film, but you don't have to watch many plays to see him make a difference in the game,” Cathcart said. “With Malaki, that's his deal, whatever phase we're talking about, be it ball skills on defense, be it open field tackling, be it just speed on offense, the ability to throw it is better than he gets credit for even though he won't do that, but big plays running, big plays catching the football when he did that for us, special teams, you know.

“There are not going to be too many Jefferson plays in a row that he doesn't do something that a knowledgeable football person isn't going to say, 'Wow', and that's the thing that's so unique is he finds a way in various ways to affect the game very quickly."

Booker opens up on favorites

Offensive tackle Tyler Booker (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) spoke to Sam Spiegelman about some of his favorite schools, which are Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Penn State.

Regarding Georgia, Booker likes the track record of NFL tackles the program has produced.

"The push has been about themselves, their character and the type of people they are," Booker said. "They produce offensive tackles in the league and their constant pursuit of me since I was a freshman playing defensive line and Coach Tray Scott came at me hard -- even though I wasn't gonna be a defensive lineman, he wanted me to be a Dawg. There's a lot of similarities between Georgia and IMG, what IMG does with technology and how they care about their players ... it signifies family and Georgia has the right people in the building where I can leave my mark and push them to be national champions."

