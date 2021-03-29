UGASports - Dawgs land commitment from four-star running back Jordan Bryant-James

That changed on Monday, as four-star running back Jordan Bryant-James of Murfreesboro, Tennessee’s Oakland High School announced his pledge to the Bulldogs.

There’s been a massive run on the defensive side of the ball to this point in Georgia’s Class of 2022, with only five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton committed to the other side of the ball for the Bulldogs.

"They went out of their way to build a great relationship with me, and they show me I’m a priority,” James said in February. “I like that they keep in contact with me often. I like their offensive style and feel like I'd fit well there."

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound back chose the Bulldogs over the likes of Oklahoma and Tennessee.

“They were my first Zoom visit. It was structured almost as perfect as you can make it," James said. "I got introduced to the staff. I also got to put a lot of names with faces. It was a great experience. They showed me just about everything, and what comes with being a Bulldog. I loved what the coaches had to say as well. Their message was that I'd be a great asset to the already dominant Georgia football team."

He becomes Georgia’s eleventh commitment of the 2022 cycle and the third commitment within the last five days.

"What makes Georgia unique is the culture of Georgia," he said in October.