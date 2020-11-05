UGASports - The Daily Recap: Next man up at safety

Here is the Nov. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Stepping in

With Richard LeCounte injured due to a recent motorbike accident, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke about the depth at safety that will be asked to fill in for the foreseeable future.

The first man up for LeCounte will be Christopher Smith, who was forced to enter Georgia’s win over Auburn after LeCounte drew a targeting penalty in the first half. He also got some playing time against Kentucky.

“We’ve got some guys who have played, between Lewis (Cine) and (Smith),” Smart said. “Chris has had to play. He got to play last week, and he got to play in the Auburn game. And like I’ve told you, he’s practiced a lot, and the kid has worked really hard in practices.”

Cine injured his left ankle but is expected to play against the Gators.

Smart also brought up three players who could see some rotational time at safety as well.

“Between Major (Burns), (Latavious) Brini and Tyrique (Stevenson), they have all practiced at safety. So we’re looking forward to seeing those guys play,” Smart said. “It’s a great challenge. They have to go out and play against one of the most explosive offenses in the country, and they’ve got a chance to go out and play.”

Players’ only meeting

With Georgia facing numerous injuries, linebacker Monty Rice addressed the Bulldogs in a players’ only meeting. The message was for players to step up for their banged-up counterparts in an ever-important rivalry game against Florida.

“He talked to the team,” linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “He addressed the team about how guys have to step up and definitely play well with guys being out and everything. Being at the midpoint of the season, and how we have to start elevating our game.”

LeCounte, defensive tackle Julian Rochester (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (elbow) will not play. Rice wanted to make sure those stepping up know what’s at stake this weekend.

“He talks to the team regularly, not all the time, but he always talks to the team. Of course, it had an effect. Hopefully it hit a lot of the younger guys and knowing that they have to step up. We are going to need them more this season than they probably thought we would,” Dean said.

UGASports Live

On this week’s episode of UGASports Live, Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Dayne Young and Jake Reuse broke down the win over Kentucky and preview this week’s game against Florida.