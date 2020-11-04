Players from time to time get questioned by fans when it comes to rivalry games, and why, at least on the surface, it occasionally appears the men in uniform don’t share the same intense fervor as the folks in the stands when it comes to beating a hated rival.

That is apparently not the case when it comes to senior Monty Rice.

Earlier this week, the Bulldogs held a players’ only meeting to discuss Saturday’s game in Jacksonville (3:30 p.m., CBS) and Rice apparently had plenty to say.

“He talked to the team. He addressed the team about how guys have to step up and definitely play well with guys being out and everything," said fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean. "Being at the midpoint of the season, and how we have to start elevating our game.”

With Georgia potentially missing as many as three starters off the defense, a group that includes safety Richard LeCounte (injured in Saturday’s motorbike accident), defensive tackle Julian Rochester (who started the past two games) and potentially Jordan Davis (elbow), Rice wanted to be sure their replacements were ready to do what it takes.

“He talks to the team regularly, not all the time, but he always talks to the team. Of course, it had an effect. Hopefully it hit a lot of the younger guys and knowing that they have to step up. We are going to need them more this season than they probably thought we would,” said Dean, who along with three other teammates, spoke in-depth about the challenge that awaits them at TIAA Bank Field against the eighth-ranked Gators (3-1).

If you think the Bulldogs are not taking this one seriously, you would be mistaken.

According to running back James Cook, he and his teammates know if they want to win the SEC East for the fourth straight year and get back to the SEC Championship, they have to get past Florida.

“We’ve got to keep it up and keep going,” the soft-spoken running back said. “We’ve just got to win out.”

For offensive lineman Warren Ericson, Saturday’s contest has a different bit of a twist, as both of his parents graduated from Florida. Ericson stands a good chance of playing against the Gators for the first time.

“This rivalry is a big deal for me personally. Both my parents went to Florida and I grew up watching this game longer than I can remember,” Ericson said. “Now I get to be a part of it. I definitely take that as a treasure. We’re just really excited to go and play another great team.”

Ericson joked there is no question who his parents would be pulling for. Blood, after all, is thicker than water.

“Since I’ve been at Georgia my parents have been extremely supportive of me. They’re just riding with the Dawgs,” Ericson said. “During recruiting, they left it up to my decision to find the best fit for me. They went to Florida, that’s what they chose to do, but two of my brothers have gone to different schools and I’m at UGA and loving every second of it.”

Defensive back Mark Webb said the Bulldogs' secondary is ready for the challenge and will not let the absence of Richard LeCounte stop them.

“I feel the team is doing well right now,” Webb said. “The people behind (LeCounte), Chris Smith is doing the things he needs to do. I feel like we’re in a good position.”