UGASports - The Daily Recap: Never enough running backs

Another RB recruit?

Georgia already has a commitment from Jordan Bryant-James (Oakland/Murfreesboro, Tenn.). And that isn’t stopping the program from pursuing Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), the No. 1 running back recruit in the nation.

But as Joseph Hastings and Jake Reuse detailed, a third running back is in the mix when it comes to Georgia’s recruiting plans.

The Bulldogs have been courting running back Kaytron Allen (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.). Allen is listening and has the Bulldogs high on his list.

“They stand high in my recruitment," Allen said of the Bulldogs. "I know they’re a running back school, and I know Coach (Dell) McGee can prepare me for the next level. He can make me a better version of myself.”

McGee is doing a great job in selling the program thus far.

“What I like about them is Coach McGee,” Allen said. “That’s my guy. We always talk a couple times throughout the week. He always checks in on me, and we’re always communicating.”

‘Flip the switch’

Georgia running back Kendall Milton believes he’s greatly improved this spring as he prepares for his sophomore season.

“I’m still trying to raise my game,” Milton said. “I’m still trying to improve my pass pro and fill in all the gaps where I really lack and haven’t gotten too much practice over the years,” Milton said. “At this point, I feel like my weaknesses are getting better. I’ve put a lot of work in during the offseason and done a lot of things to turn those weaknesses into strengths. This offseason, I feel I’ve been able to flip the switch a little bit.”

As the third running back, Milton totaled 35 carries for 193 yards in seven games.

Milton is looking for more carries in a crowded backfield he shares with Zamir White, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards.

“Every day is fun,” Milton said. “We understand the talent that’s in the room, the skill that we have at running back and it pushes us every day,” Milton said after practice Tuesday. “But at the end of the day, we’ve all got the same goal and the same dream.”

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young provided a breakdown of Georgia's position group at wide receiver, which includes 10 scholarship players and one walk-on. Reuse recapped the players' paths to Athens and Coach Donnan discussed how each receiver fits into the 2021 offensive plan. The guys finished the show with listener questions and Coach Donnan's memories of the spring game at Clarke Central High School in 1996.