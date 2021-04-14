UGASports - The Daily Recap: Never enough running backs

The Daily Recap: Never enough running backs
Another RB recruit?
Georgia already has a commitment from Jordan Bryant-James (Oakland/Murfreesboro, Tenn.). And that isn’t stopping the program from pursuing Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), the No. 1 running back recruit in the nation.
But as Joseph Hastings and Jake Reuse detailed, a third running back is in the mix when it comes to Georgia’s recruiting plans.
The Bulldogs have been courting running back Kaytron Allen (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.). Allen is listening and has the Bulldogs high on his list.
“They stand high in my recruitment," Allen said of the Bulldogs. "I know they’re a running back school, and I know Coach (Dell) McGee can prepare me for the next level. He can make me a better version of myself.”
McGee is doing a great job in selling the program thus far.
“What I like about them is Coach McGee,” Allen said. “That’s my guy. We always talk a couple times throughout the week. He always checks in on me, and we’re always communicating.”
‘Flip the switch’
Georgia running back Kendall Milton believes he’s greatly improved this spring as he prepares for his sophomore season.
“I’m still trying to raise my game,” Milton said. “I’m still trying to improve my pass pro and fill in all the gaps where I really lack and haven’t gotten too much practice over the years,” Milton said. “At this point, I feel like my weaknesses are getting better. I’ve put a lot of work in during the offseason and done a lot of things to turn those weaknesses into strengths. This offseason, I feel I’ve been able to flip the switch a little bit.”
As the third running back, Milton totaled 35 carries for 193 yards in seven games.
Milton is looking for more carries in a crowded backfield he shares with Zamir White, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards.
“Every day is fun,” Milton said. “We understand the talent that’s in the room, the skill that we have at running back and it pushes us every day,” Milton said after practice Tuesday. “But at the end of the day, we’ve all got the same goal and the same dream.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young provided a breakdown of Georgia's position group at wide receiver, which includes 10 scholarship players and one walk-on. Reuse recapped the players' paths to Athens and Coach Donnan discussed how each receiver fits into the 2021 offensive plan. The guys finished the show with listener questions and Coach Donnan's memories of the spring game at Clarke Central High School in 1996.
Coach Dean
Coming off of labrum surgery, linebacker Nakobe Dean has been limited to conditioning drills this spring. That hasn’t kept him away from practice as he’s been participating as a de facto player-coach.
“For the most part, I’ve just been out there coaching, getting my mental reps in, and basically seeing myself out there, making sure everybody upholds the standard,” Dean said. “On this team, more than ever, the players should be the ones upholding the standard. We shouldn’t have to depend on the coaches for that. So I’ve been yelling and everything (at practice). I get my conditioning in toward the beginning of practice, and, after that, I’m kind of like a coach out there, getting everybody right, making sure everyone knows what they’re doing.”
Baseball: Dawgs dodge two bullets
Georgia’s strong outing at the plate was needed to hold off Georgia State's late rally in a 10-7 win at Foley Field. But before the win could occur, the Bulldogs were fortunate to have just enough players available to prevent the game's cancellation.
Head coach Scott Stricklin, without specifically mentioning it, said his team is dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak.
“We’re a little shorthanded. We were a little nervous about today’s game. We were waiting on a phone call today. We were a phone call away from not playing tonight, and maybe not this weekend. That’s how scary this thing is,” Stricklin said. “But we’re good to go. We’re able to play this weekend. We’re a couple of guys short, but those guys will be back. The guys who were not able to play tonight will be able to play on Sunday.”
Georgia was in control throughout before the Panthers made things interesting with five runs in the ninth inning.
“Our guys got some big hits, and we were able to score late there on some walks,” Stricklin said. “Bottom line, the offense is doing pretty well, and I thought the pitchers were pretty good tonight. It’s just unfortunate we gave up some runs there in the ninth.”
G-Day week
We've got big plans... ⏳#GoDawgs #ATD pic.twitter.com/uXd1WMtPsF— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) April 13, 2021
A man after your heart
https://t.co/tIY9uq4JmM pic.twitter.com/2e61TXZIvk— Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) April 13, 2021
Anthony Edwards isn’t a baseball fan
The video is somehow even better pic.twitter.com/ItGlppdcJJ— Master (@MasterTes) April 14, 2021
Outside the Vent
Is Will Campbell the top offensive tackle in the recruiting class of 2022?
Ten transfers at receiver who should produce well for their new teams.
The Buffalo Bills are planning for full capacity this season, but only vaccinated fans will be allowed in.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852