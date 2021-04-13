"I’ve put a lot of work in during the offseason and done a lot of things to turn those weaknesses into strengths. This offseason, I feel I’ve been able to flip the switch a little bit.”

Carving out a niche in a backfield as deep as Georgia’s is not easy.

However, sophomore Kendall Milton is giving it his best shot.

“Every day is fun. We understand the talent that’s in the room, the skill that we have at running back and it pushes us every day,” Milton said after practice Tuesday. “But at the end of the day, we’ve all got the same goal and the same dream.”

Georgia’s backfield certainly qualifies as deep

Along with Milton, Zamir White, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards are all vying for playing time and reps in what appears to be one of the more stacked backfields in the SEC.

“Last year was actually great for me, I was able to learn a lot from James and Zamir, just sitting back and absorbing stuff every day,” Milton said. “Going from high school to the SEC is a very big jump, so just sitting back, learning ways to be successful, that was a blessing for me.”

Milton said the brotherhood within the group is genuine.

“We hold each other accountable off the field and on the field, just make sure we’re handling business,” Milton said. “At the end of the day we all want to be successful, we all want to take care of our families through this game and be great at what we do. We have each other’s backs.”