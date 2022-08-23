The Daily Recap: Moving on up

Here is the Aug. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Moving on up Dave McMahon compiled some stats and milestones that Georgia could achieve during the 2022 season. Among them is the chance for the Bulldogs to move into the top 10 in all-time wins for a program. Georgia currently stands at No. 11 with 853 victories. If the Bulldogs record a season with four wins more than either Tennessee and USC, they will jump ahead of them and into the top 10. Tennessee and USC are tied for ninth with 856 career wins.

Georgia’s top returning player When it came to Pro Football Focus grades, tight end Brock Bowers is Georgia’s highest-rated returning player. As a freshman in 2021, Bowers finished the year with a 92.1 overall grade, which included a 91.6 in receiving and a 74.1 in run blocking. Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down Bowers’ 2021 season and what to expect during his sophomore campaign.

Reassessing the running back room With Andrew Paul out for the season with a torn ACL, Georgia will have to hope its remaining running backs are able to stay healthy for the year. Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson all figure to have roles, with Robinson being an intriguing figure as a true freshman. “Branson, the way he’s built, he’s built like a brick house. He doesn’t have a neck. He’s very similarly built in the shoulders like one of my old teammates, Takeo Spikes. Nick Chubb was a good-looking student-athlete as well,” running backs coach Dell McGee said. “But Branson is more than just muscle. He’s very dedicated. He works hard in the weight room obviously, and in strength and conditioning. He’s a sharp young man with a lot of promise this year.” Rumors vs. Facts

Top performances Blayne Gilmer took a close look at last week’s top performances from prospects considering Georgia. Among those was running back Roderick Robinson II (Lincoln/San Diego), who scored four touchdowns on only eight carries. Robinson is a four-star running back who is gaining ground with Georgia, although he remains a UCLA commit. “A rather efficient night for Roderick Robinson II,” Gilmer wrote. “The standout from San Diego racked up 186 yards on those eight carries and had two long touchdowns of 68 and 63 yards. Robinson II is the running back in the Class of 2023 that Georgia has the most momentum with currently. Robinson II and his family are planning on being in Athens this fall for an OV.” Latest on M’Pemba Ryan Wright caught up with defensive end Samuel M’Pemba (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), who noted that three schools are pushing the hardest to land him. Those three programs are Georgia, Tennessee and Miami. M’Pemba has been big on the Bulldogs throughout his recruitment. “It is good,” M’Pemba stated. “I talk to them every day, pretty much every day checking up on them. I have a good relationship with them. It has been good seeing their progress.” Key 2026 recruit A lot of programs are already going after class of 2026 outside linebacker Tyler Atkinson (Grayson/Loganville, Ga.). This includes Georgia, which offered Atkinson on March 8. "It was amazing. Georgia’s my dream school," Atkinson said. "For them to be the defending national champions, to offer me, that was very big." Preseason AP All-Americans

