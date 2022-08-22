Seven Records and Milestones that can be reached in 2022

How will the Bulldogs fare in 2022? That is yet to be determined, but there are a lot of records and milestones that can be reached this season. Here are seven stats to watch as the Bulldogs take the field. 1. After six seasons, Kirby Smart has a career record of 66-15. After the Florida game last season he passed the great Harry Mehre and moved into fourth place in the all-time wins category by a Georgia head coach. While he won’t get to third place anytime soon in all-time wins – he doesn’t need much more to reach some of the other marks.

Georgia Head Coaches that led Bulldogs in 7+ Seasons Overall Record SEC Titles National Titles 10-win Seasons Record after 7 Seasons Vince Dooley (1964-88) 201-77-10 6 1 (1980) 7 48-23-4 Mark Richt (2001-15) 145-51 2 0 9 *** 72-19 Wally Butts (1939-60) 140-86-9 4 1 (1942) 3 52-21-2 Kirby Smart (2016-present) 66-15 1 1 (2021) 4 --- Harry Mehre (1928-37) 59-34-6 0 0 0 42-23-3 Ray Goff (1989-95) 46-34-1 0 0 1 46-34-1 W.A. Cunningham (1910-19) 43-18-9 0 0 0 39-16-6

The National Championships listed are the consensus ones according to the media guide. Georgia’s 10th win of the 2015 season was led by interim head coach Bryan McClendon. The only other Bulldog head coach to lead the Dawgs to a 10-win season was Jim Donnan in 1997. ---------- 2. One pretty big reason why the Bulldogs won the National Championship last season was the play of quarterback Stetson Bennett. The Offensive MVP for both the Orange Bowl and CFP Championship set many records and climbed many charts throughout the 2021 season and finds himself in the top ten in many impressive categories. He has a good chance of reaching new levels in 2022 and passing many former Bulldog greats including a Super Bowl champ and a former Dawg back on the team's staff.

Stetson Bennett - Career Completions and Attempts Career Completions Needs to Pass Career Attempts Needs to Pass 5 - Matthew Stafford (564) Needs 274 competions 7 - Mike Bobo (755) Needs 287 attempts 6 - Quincy Carter (483) Needs 192 completions 8 - Zeke Bratkowski (734) Needs 266 attempts 7 - Mike Bobo (445) Needs 155 completions 9 - Larry Rakestraw (514) Needs 46 attempts 8 - Zeke Bratkowski (360) Needs 70 completions 10 - Buck Belue (484) Needs 16 attempts 9 - Stetson Bennett (291) Stetson Bennett (469)

Bennett is also fourth among Bulldog quarterbacks with a minimum of 300 attempts in career completion percentage at 62.1 trailing just Hutson Mason (65.0), Jake Fromm (63.2) and Aaron Murray (62.3).

Stetson Bennett - Career Pass Yards and TD Passes Career Pass Yards Needs to Pass Career TD Passes Needs to Pass 4 - Jake Fromm (8,224) Needs 3,924 yards 1 - Aaron Murray (121) Needs 83 TD passes 5 - Matthew Stafford (7,731) Needs 3,431 yards 2 - Jake Fromm (78) Needs 40 TD passes 6 - Quincy Carter (6,447) Needs 2,147 yards 3 - David Greene (72) Needs 34 TD passes 7 - Mike Bobo (6,334) Needs 2,034 yards 4 - Eric Zeier (67) Needs 29 TD passes 8 - Zeke Bratkowski (4,836) Needs 536 yards 5 - Matthew Stafford (51) Needs 13 TD passes 9 - Stetson Bennett (4,301) 6 - Stetson Bennett (39)

Bennett's numbers would be even higher if you count the 2018 stats that he accomplished at Jones College in Mississippi. That season he threw for 1,840 yards and 16 touchdowns. ---------- 3. Bennett’s main target last season was All-SEC tight end Brock Bowers. The 2021 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award winner tied a Bulldog record with 56 receptions tying seven-time NFL Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green for most catches as a freshman. He also set the Georgia record for most touchdown receptions in a season with 13. Here are the 11 top Dawgs in terms of touchdown receptions and you can how close Bowers is to reaching those levels.

Most Career TD Receptions by Georgia Bulldog Career TD Receptions Needs to Pass 1 - Terrence Edwards 30 Needs 18 TD receptions 2 - A.J. Green 23 Needs 11 TD receptions 3 - Tavarres King 21 Needs 9 TD receptions T-4 - Fred Gibson 20 Needs 8 TD receptions T-4 - Chris Conley 20 Needs 8 TD receptions 6 - Brice Hunter 19 Needs 7 TD receptions 7 - Michael Bennett 17 Needs 4 TD receptions T-8 - Hason Graham 16 Needs 4 TD receptions T-8 - Juan Daniels 16 Needs 4 TD receptions T-8 - Mohamed Massaquoi 16 Needs 4 TD receptions T-8 - Malcolm Mitchell 16 Needs 4 TD receptions Brock Bowers 13

4. Despite ESPN not listing Georgia in their top five “Running Back U” schools, the Bulldogs have the No. 1 (Herschel Walker) and No. 2 (Nick Chubb) spots in SEC history for most career yards rushing. In all, Georgia posts six players with over 3,000 yards rushing, 18 players with 2,000 yards rushing and 53 players with 1,000 yards rushing in their Bulldog careers. These next three players might not reach 2,000-yard status after this season, they have a very good shot of reaching the 1,000 total as you can see.

Career Rushing Stats (McIntosh, Milton, Edwards) Kenny McIntosh Kendall Milton Daijun Edwards Attempts 130 91 86 Yards 753 457 433 Average 5.8 5.0 5.0 Yards needed for 1,000 247 543 567

5. Jake Camarda set many Bulldog records as a punter while with the Dawgs, but he has moved on. However, Jack Podlesny remains on this season’s squad. He set the Georgia season record for most extra points and is already in the top ten in his career numbers. He needs a few more field goals to reach the career top ten in that category. He also needs a few more to reach the total points list by a kicker.

Jack Podlesny's Career Kicking Stats Extra Points Needs to Pass Field Goals Needs to Pass Total Points Needs to Pass 1 - Marshall Morgan (215) Needs 107 extra points 5 - Marshall Morgan (64) Needs 30 field goals 4 - Marshall Morgan (407) Needs 194 points 2 - Rodrigo Blankenship (200) Needs 92 extra points 6 - Kanon Parkman (61) Needs 27 field goals 5 - Kevin Butler (353) Needs 140 points 3 - Blair Walsh (184) Needs 76 extra points 7 - Rex Robinson (56) Needs 22 field goals 6 - Kanon Parkman (282) Needs 69 points 4 - Billy Bennett (148) Needs 40 extra points 8 - Brandon Coutu (53) Needs 19 field goals 7 - Brandon Coutu (273) Needs 60 points 5 - Allan Leavitt (125) Needs 17 extra points 9 - Steve Crumley (46) Needs 12 field goals 8 - Rex Robinson (269) Needs 56 points 6 - Kevin Butler (122) Needs 14 extra points 10 - John Kasay (43) Needs 9 field goals 9 - Hap Hines (222) Needs 9 points 7 - Hap Hines (117) Needs 9 extra points 10 - Steve Crumley (218) Needs 5 points 8 - Brandon Coutu (114) Needs 6 extra points Jack Podlesny (35) 9 - Jack Podlesny (109) Jack Podlesny (214)

6. Despite having eight defensive players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft (including a record-breaking five in the first round), it was returning outside linebacker Robert Beal, Jr. who led last season’s dominant defense in sacks. With another productive season, he could move into the top-15 on Georgia’s career sack list. He is not the only Dawg who can reach that. Fellow outside linebacker Nolan Smith has eight and a half in his time with the Bulldogs. Where will these two leaders end up on this list of quarterback terrors?

Most Career Sacks by Georgia Bulldog (8th through 15th place) Needs to Pass 8 - Justin Houston 20 12 sacks for Smith and 13 sacks for Beal 9 - Jordan Jenkins 19 11 sacks for Smith and 12 sacks for Beal 10 - Josh Mallard 18 10 sacks for Smith and 11 sacks for Beal 11 - Leonard Floyd 17 9 sacks for Smith and 10 sacks for Beal 12 - Greg Waters 16 8 sacks for Smith and 9 sacks for Beal 13 - Charles Grant 15 7 sacks for Smith and 8 sacks for Beal T-14 - Will Thompson 14.5 6.5 sacks for Smith and 7.5 sacks for Beal T-14 - Charles Johnson 14.5 6.5 sacks for Smith and 7.5 sacks for Beal Nolan Smith 8.5 Robert Beal, Jr. 7.5

7. One list that the Bulldogs have been climbing rapidly under Kirby Smart is career wins by a program. According to the Georgia media guide, the Dawgs have 853 all-time victories. That total ranks 11th all-time among major college programs. After many seasons of gaining ground, Georgia appears that it could move into the top ten after a very successful 2022 campaign. They need to have more than three victories than USC and Tennessee this season to pass them.