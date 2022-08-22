Tyler Atkinson has already emerged as a top prospect in the 2026 class.

The young phenom at Grayson High School amassed 17 offers before playing a single snap of varsity football. Programs such as Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Tennessee have all extended offers to Atkinson.

Georgia also jumped in with an offer this spring. UGASports caught up with Atkinson after his first high school game to get his thoughts on the Bulldogs.