UGASports - The Daily Recap: More scrimmage info, Chambliss calls UGA family

Johnson needs to be more violent
Jermaine Johnson spoke with reporters Monday night and discussed what he needs to do to have an even better 2020 season.
“I need to be more violent, quite frankly,” Johnson said in a Zoom conference with reporters Monday evening. “I needed to be more violent in my game as a whole. I need my pass rush to be more technical with my movement. In JUCO, my athleticism got me far, but here you learn that technique takes you farther than anything. So I’ve been trying to learn my technique and improve every aspect of my game.”
Last season, after transferring from Independence Community College in Kansas, Johnson finished with 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks. As part of a deep outside linebacker group, Johnson believes he could be in for a big year.
“I just try to ask my coaches what I can do better every single day in practice, and try to be whatever I can for my team, whether that is on special teams, or whatever,” he said. “Everyone has attributes; it just comes down to technique and will, how much passion you have for the game, and how much will you want to give to the program.”
Reassessing UGA's starting QB competition
Over a month ago, the general opinion was that the starting quarterback position was Jamie Newman's to lose. Since, head coach Kirby Smart has publicly said otherwise, noting that it's an open competition between Newman, JT Daniels, D'Wan Mathis, Carson Beck and Stetson Bennett.
Following Saturday's scrimmage, I reassessed the competition between the five players. For now, Newman does appear to be the favorite? But can Daniels overtake him once he is officially cleared for contact? And can Mathis challenge both of them?
Those are the questions still to be answered with 25 days until the opener against Arkansas.
Fact or fiction: Can UGA pull the No. 1 class again?
The question was actually whether Alabama will finish ahead of Ohio State at the top of the class of 2021 rankings. But as Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell discussed, Georgia is once again in the mix for the No. 1 spot.
Farrell believes it will be Alabama over Ohio State when it’s all said and done at the top two positions. But while Farrell acknowledged Georgia’s ascension, Gorney wrote that Georgia could well be on its way to a fourth showing atop the team rankings board. He specifically mentioned Georgia’s standing with top-overall player Korey Foreman as why.
“Georgia’s run won’t end there,” Gorney said. “The Bulldogs are also the favorite for No. 2 recruit Amarius Mims, they have a legitimate shot at five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith, although LSU could also be very tough to beat, and a surprise here or there could be possible as well. If everything falls Georgia’s way, there’s a chance it could land four of the top six players in the country, which would just be incredible.”
VIDEO: Chambliss feels like part of the Georgia family
Since committing to Georgia, linebacker Chaz Chambliss has felt like he’s already a part of a program. He recently caught up with Chad Simmons to discuss why Georgia is the perfect fit for him, and how he was able to train when almost everything shut down during the pandemic.
Class of 2025 (!) QB from Houston County gets an offer
glad to receive my first offer from uga #godawgs @therealkwat @QBHitList @BearDownHOCO @tballardqbcoach ❤️🤟🏾🐶🏈 pic.twitter.com/yjcTVSb0sK— Antwann Hill Jr. (@antwann_jr) August 29, 2020
Team photo
Socially distanced we sit, but united we move forward.#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/3P3wh8Cfvu— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) August 31, 2020
Ruh roh
LSU has five starters left from the national championship now that Tyler Shelvin opted out. https://t.co/TiESMasqSF— Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) August 31, 2020
