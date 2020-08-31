Over a month ago, it looked like Georgia’s quarterback competition was Jamie Newman’s to lose. Even without full practice taking place, it was easy to think that. There was a lot of buzz surrounding Newman’s addition and how his dual-threat ability could help an offense that needs a much-needed spark.

Coming out of Saturday’s scrimmage, however, head coach Kirby Smart wasn’t ready to dive into any details about how the quarterbacks looked. As a team, he felt the group was “sloppy,” which is typical for a first scrimmage, let alone one that occurred after an entire spring without football.

“We haven’t had anyone separate yet,” Smart said.

Still, from what UGASports.com has been able to gather, the quarterbacks made their fair share of quality plays at the scrimmage.

With two weeks of fall camp in the books, let’s take a look to see where things stand among the five quarterbacks on the roster.