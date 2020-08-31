UGASports - Chaz Chambliss feeling more like part of the UGA family

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Rivals spent time at Carrollton High recently, a program the continues to pump out top student-athletes that go on to play major college football, and the headliner this class is linebacker Chaz Chambliss.

The four-star committed to Georgia late in May and he has since started to feel like part of the Bulldog family. He talks to Rivals about what's happened since the commitment, how tough this off-season was due to the pandemic, why UGA is right for him, what other recruits he is targeting and more in this interview.