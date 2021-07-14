The Daily Recap: Lewis Cine shows 'shades of Greg Blue'

Here is the July 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Cine emerges as a leader

Safety Lewis Cine was already moving into a larger leadership role before an injury sidelined Richard LeCounte for the second half of the 2020 season. From there, Cine emerged as a go-to presence in the back end, backed up by his physical play and instincts on the ball.

Entering the 2021 season, Cine will be the one an otherwise young secondary turns to in the defensive backfield.

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young noted that Cine is Georgia’s 13th-ranked player returning, according to last season’s Pro Football Focus rankings. Cine posted an overall grade of 72.0—which included an 81.0 in run defense, a 70.2 in coverage and a 90.7 in tackling.

"With his 752 snaps as a Bulldog, Cine is the most experienced returning secondary player of those who have actually played their snaps as a member of Georgia's team," Rollins wrote. "His physical style of play has been evident from the moment he stepped on the field, especially in the running game. In fact, his run defense grade over the past two seasons combined (84.9) is the second-best among all Bulldogs and tops among returning defenders."

“Cine is a very aggressive player and is always willing to tackle violently,” Young wrote. “This makes him an incredible asset in run defense. There are some shades of Greg Blue in how he plays the run. His physical tackling gets the headlines. His acceleration is what will excite pro scouts when he enters the NFL Draft process.”

M’Bake ready to see Georgia’s passing attack

Before receiver Sam M’Bake (North Cobb/Kennesaw, Ga.) decides on Georgia, he would like to see how the offense performs during the 2021 season. M’Bake knows that offensive coordinator Todd Monken wants to air the ball out.

However, he wants to see it with his own eyes to make sure that’s the direction Georgia takes this year.

Of course, with the receivers Georgia has recruited, M’Bake has a good feeling what’s in store.

"Why would they be recruiting all these receivers not to pass the ball?" M'Bake said.

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young update you on what Georgia players and coaches are doing in the summer as we rapidly approach the football season. Coach Donnan shared a couple of possible breakout players as the guys spent the majority of the show answering listener questions.