When Georgia takes the field this fall, Sam M'Bake will be watching.

Part of Georgia's recruiting pitch to the 2022 receiver is an offense that plans to feature the passing game this season. Before M'Bake commits, however, he wants to see that offense in action.

"I’ve seen how it’s evolved," M'Bake said. "It’s most definitely changed from a really running offense. You can tell Coach [Todd] Monken wants to pass the ball."