UGASports - The Daily Recap: Lewis Cine, Jordan Davis injury updates

The Daily Recap: Lewis Cine, Jordan Davis injury updates
Nov. 11
Injury update
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said safety Lewis Cine is still in the concussion protocol following the hit he landed on Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. The hit was flagged for targeting, with both players being knocked out of the game due to injuries.
"Lewis is still in concussion protocol, but he’s exercising. He’s able to work and run,” Smart said. “He just can’t have contact right now and hopefully will get cleared.”
Smart also said he wouldn’t rule safety Richard LeCounte out for the remainder of the year, keeping the possibility open that he could return at some point. LeCounte was injured in a traffic accident the evening after Georgia’s win over Kentucky two games ago.
Smart said that receiver George Pickens (strained pec) has been able to practice this week but that receiver Makiya Tongue has been dealing with a hamstring injury.
As for defensive tackle Jordan Davis, Smart said he has been working out but hasn’t dressed out in full pads for practice yet.
“Jordan is working extremely hard. The most important thing with Jordan is obviously keeping his weight down,” Smart said. “He’s done that. He is getting more yardage and more miles per hour and more sweat than any of the D-linemen, but he has not been in full pads. He’s getting a lot of work, and I’m proud of the way he’s working.”
Missouri’s dealing with Covid-19 concerns
It’s not guaranteed that Georgia will play Saturday’s game against Missouri. After a player tested positive with Covid-19, the team is going through contact tracing, which could limit the number of players who could play Saturday.
The SEC is already dealing with postponements to Tennessee-Texas A&M and Alabama-LSU.
Quarterbacks update
Quarterback Stetson Bennett was not able to throw in practice Tuesday due to an AC joint sprain to his shoulder. Therefore, at practice, D’Wan Mathis, JT Daniels and Carson Beck were the ones practicing at the position.
Although only Bennett and Mathis have appeared in games this season, it’s possible this is the week Daniels could finally see some playing time.
“I have seen that he has a quick release. I see that every day anyway because he was with us on the scouts,” Smart said. “He has got good command and presence—meaning he understands the offense in terms of timing, communication, snap count, motions, all of the things you want a quarterback to be able to do. He does a good job of that.”
Acknowledging the obvious
Anthony Dasher writes that regardless of Bennett’s injury, Smart should consider a change at quarterback based on everything that has transpired so far. Since Georgia’s loss at Alabama, Bennett and Mathis have combined to go 36-of-82 passing with eight interceptions.
“I think the No. 1 thing is accuracy. It’s not that we protect the quarterback better; it’s accuracy in terms of completion percentage, getting open receivers,” Smart said. “We always say that you have to make your layups, and that’s the most disappointing thing about the last couple games—the accuracy and the ability to hit the open guys, and defensively, not giving gifts away.”
Insider update
Speaking of quarterbacks, Radi Nabulsi posted an insider update on the DawgVent regarding the position.
UGASports Live
Nabulsi, Jim Donnan, Dayne Young and Jake Reuse broke down the Georgia-Florida game and previewed the upcoming contest against Missouri on this week’s episode of UGASports Live.
Four-star QB enjoyed trip to Athens
Four-star class of 2022 quarterback Tanner Bailey (Gordo/Gordo, Ala.) said the schools he’s speaking with the most are Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Mississippi State and Michigan. Bailey told Chad Simmons that he really enjoyed a recent trip he took to tour UGA’s campus, even if he couldn’t meet with the coaching staff.
"I like Georgia a lot," said Bailey. "I didn't know how awesome of a college town Athens was until I got over there a few weeks ago. We got to walk around, check the campus out and I loved it all.
"I knew I liked (offensive coordinator Todd) Monken, and his experience as an offensive coordinator, but the campus stood out to me a lot too."
Dawgs in the NFL
Dawgs in the NFL

Short-term memory

Two-sport star
Two-sport star

Aaron Gates is a star on the gridiron and diamond, and he looks to be one of the top underclassmen in the state of Georgia. Has over a dozen offers already, including in-state schools #UGA and #GaTech.

