It is looking more and more like Stetson Bennett will not be the starting quarterback when Georgia travels to Missouri Saturday (Noon, ESPN).

According to head coach Kirby Smart, the junior is still not able to throw after suffering an AC joint sprain against Florida, which has left D’Wan Mathis, JT Daniels and Carson Beck to compete for the starting job.

“As far as the quarterbacks, all I am going to say is that they are all out there and doing a really good job. Stetson hasn’t been able to throw, but those guys are working really hard. Carson has gotten work. JT has gotten work. D’Wan has gotten work. I am pleased with all three of them. I think the juice on the offensive-ball has been good.”

Although Mathis started the opener at Arkansas replaced Bennett against the Gators, it appears Daniels is the quarterback to keep an eye on.

Although he’s yet to play, the former five-star and transfer from Southern Cal is reportedly healthier than he has been to date.

Smart said he has liked what he has seen.

“I have seen that he has a quick release. I see that every day anyway because he was with us on the scouts,” Smart said. “He has got good command and presence—meaning he understands the offense in terms of timing, communication, snap count, motions, all of the things you want a quarterback to be able to do. He does a good job of that.”

Smart, however, hedged an answer when asked for specifics on Daniels’ mobility due to his right knee that was operated on to repair his torn ACL.

“You can’t really judge mobility in our practices, unfortunately, because that’s not real. I can’t go out there and go live-tackle, that’s not something I can do. You don’t get a clean picture from the scouts because sometimes they’re not talented enough to rush the passer and give you the look,” Smart said. “The best periods we have are when we go against each other, and we only have had a few of those. We don’t do that on Monday, and we did it a little bit today. It’s hard to answer that question with a two-day body of work with any of those three guys.”