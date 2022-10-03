Here is the Oct. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Helping out the offense

Georgia’s defense was forced to step up in a major way with the offense struggling in Saturday’s 26-22 win over Missouri. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith explained the mentality the defense took on to ensure the unit did its part to prevent an unforeseen upset from taking place.

"If your brother calls you and says he needs help, you’re going to drop everything to go help him," Smith said. "That’s kind of the mindset."

The biggest play the defense made came with Missouri up 13-3. Running back Cody Schrader took a handoff and spinted for what looked to be a touchdown. However, safety Malaki Starks ran down the play and tackled Schrader at the 1-yard line.

The Tigers were forced to settle for a field goal instead of scoring a touchdown.

"We just know we’ve got to keep fighting," defensive lineman Zion Logue said. "We know whenever there’s still time left on that clock, we’ve got to keep fighting. We’ve got to go."

A closer look

Anthony Dasher wrote that Georgia displayed numerous issues in Saturday’s win over Missouri. He noted that the Bulldogs won’t be able to afford a performance like this one against the better teams in the SEC.

“If you don’t win the line of scrimmage, you’re not going to beat the better teams in the SEC. After what we saw Saturday, the rest of the programs on Georgia’s schedule see a blueprint to press the Dawgs,” Dasher wrote. “This was not the No. 1 team in the country. It may not be No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, or No. 5. There’s not one single area on the Bulldog football team that doesn’t need to take a look at itself—all players and coaches included.

"(Kirby) Smart spoke about his team’s resiliency and composure, and how much he thought his Bulldogs showed to ultimately gain Saturday’s win. He’s right. There’s something to be said for that. But after what we saw, there’s no guarantee that resiliency and composure will beat the likes of Tennessee, and perhaps not even Kentucky or Mississippi State, if improvements are not made.”

