0 – Stetson Bennett failed to score a rushing touchdown in a game for the first time this season.

0 – For the second straight game, Bennett had zero touchdown passes. Last season, he had zero touchdown passes in two games total (South Carolina and Arkansas).

1 – Arian Smith had his first reception of the season, good for seven yards.

2 – Georgia had two sacks in the game. Nolan Smith had one sack while Kamari Lassiter and Chaz Chambliss shared one.

2 – The Bulldogs fumbled twice in the first half.

2-for-5 - While Georgia was a perfect 5-fo-5 in red zone scoring, the Dawgs were just 2-for-5 in scoring touchdowns when getting those chances. It was the third time this season that the Bulldogs had a 50 percent or less touchdown success rate in the red zone (3-for-8 vs. Samford and 3-for-6 vs. Kent State).

4 – Kendall Milton scored the Bulldogs’ first touchdown of the game. It was his fourth rushing touchdown of the season, which is tied for the team lead with Bennett.

4:03 – The Dawgs took their first lead with 4:03 remaining in the game, when Daijun Edwards scored from one-yard out.

4-for-13/2-for-2 – Georgia struggled on third down and by converting 4-of-13 opportunities, but the Bulldogs for 2-for-2 on two very important fourth down conversions.

5 – Brock Bowers led the Dawgs with five receptions in the game. It was the eighth time in 20 career games that Bowers has at least five receptions in a game.

5 – Missouri’s Harrison Mevis made five field goals against Georgia (including two over 50 yards) after missing a 26-yard field goal against Auburn the week before.

5-0 – Georgia has won its first five games for the fifth time under Kirby Smart.

6 – Malaki Starks had six tackles in the game, but none bigger than the one he had when he tackled Cody Schrader at the one-yard line with under six minutes left in the first half. .

6-5 – The Bulldogs have a 6-5 record under Smart in games decided by four or fewer points. (Six of the 11 games came in his first season of 2016.)

7-for-9 – Bennett was 17-for-35 passing in the first three quarters of the game. In the fourth quarter, he was 7-for-9.

8 – Jamon Dumas-Johnson led the Dawgs with eight tackles.

11-1 – Georgia has an 11-1 all-time record against Missouri, including 6-0 in Columbia.

11-10 – The Bulldogs are 11-10 under Smart when trailing at the half.

12 – After tying his career high with four field goals, Jack Podlesny is second in the nation with 12 field goals made this season.

13 – Missouri’s Jaylon Carlies had the most tackles by either team, as he notched 13.

22-22 – The Bulldogs allowed 22 points in their second straight game. The last time Georgia allowed 20 or more points in back-to-back games was November 7 and 21 against Florida and Mississippi State in 2020.

23 to 6 – After trailing 16-3 late in the second quarter, Georgia outscored Missouri 23 to 6 to win the game.

26 – Georgia scored a season-low 26 points after averaging 42.2 points per game through its first four games. The Bulldogs scored 26 or fewer points twice last season (Clemson and SEC Championship).

47 – Podlesny has 47 career field goals, passing Steve Crumley, and now sits in ninth place all-time on Georgia’s career list.

65-61-51 – Rush yards by the Dawgs’ three leading rushers (Kenny McIntosh – 65, Milton – 61, Edwards – 51). It was the first time the Bulldogs had three rushers rush for over 50 yards in a game since October 2, 2021 vs. Arkansas.

107 – The Bulldogs rushed for 107 of their 169 yards in the fourth quarter.

299 to 100 – Georgia outgained Missouri 299 yards to 100 yards in the second half.

312 – Bennett had 312 yards passing against the Tigers. It was Bennett’s third 300-yard game this season and the fifth of his career.