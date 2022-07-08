The Daily Recap: Landen Thomas knew for a while he'd be at UGA

Here is the July 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Known for a few months

On Thursday, Georgia received a commitment from four-star tight end Landen Thomas (Colquitt County/Moultrie, Ga.), which adds even more talent to an already stacked position group.

Although he kept his feelings about it close to himself, Thomas said he’s known for a little while that Georgia would be his eventual destination.

“I've been knowing since the spring I was going to Georgia, but I wanted to let everything play out. But the more I thought about it made me just go ahead and commit,” Thomas said.

The nation’s top-ranked tight end in the 2024 recruiting class said being able to play alongside Georgia’s talented tight ends, as well as for tight ends coach Todd Hartley, was a big draw.

“Georgia is TEU. It’s a place where you can be get developed and get to the next level,” Thomas said.

Thomas’ commitment comes shortly after high school teammate Ny Carr (Colquitt County/Moultrie, Ga.) give his pledge to Georgia.

Scouting Mississippi State

Anthony Dasher continued his series previewing Georgia’s 2022 opponents by taking a close look at Mississippi State. One major question will be whether Mississippi State’s offense can take a leap despite Mike Leach’s air raid being rather one dimensional.

“MSU basically eschews any sort of a rushing offense,” Dasher wrote. “Last year, the Bulldogs finished dead last in the SEC, averaging just 63 yards on the ground per game. Considering MSU’s 270 rushing attempts were 147 fewer than the next lowest amount (418 by Texas A&M), it’s easy to understand why the Bulldogs' 29.1 points-per-game average was just good enough for eighth in the SEC.

“The Bulldogs also have to replace both tackles, including left tackle Charles Cross, who was the ninth overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.”

