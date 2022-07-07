No. 1 tight end Landen Thomas commits to Georgia

Todd Hartley has done it again.

Georgia’s tight end coach once again landed his top target in Landen Thomas. Thomas is the No. 1 tight end and No. 28 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

Thomas is Georgia’s second commit in the 2024 class. He joins his Colquitt County High School teammate Ny Carr, a Rivals100 receiver who committed to Georgia on Tuesday night.

This commitment also keeps Georgia’s impressive streak of tight end recruiting alive. The Bulldogs have reeled in blue-chip tight ends such as Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers, Oscar Delp, and Pearce Spurlin in recent years.

Thomas is now the most recent addition to the list. He and Carr give Georgia two top-40 offensive skill players committed already in the 2024 class.