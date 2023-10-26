Here is the Oct. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Coach’s choice

Due to an investigation into whether Michigan was recording signals in advance of games, many college coaches have been asked over the past week as to whether the NCAA should allow headset communications into players’ helmets, as is the case in the NFL.

This would eliminate the need for sideline signals since offensive and defensive coordinators can give calls directly to a player.

While LSU head coach Brian Kelly feels strongly about this, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he feels this should be something left up to each individual program.

“It’s something that comes up every year, but I don’t have a hard stance,” Smart said. “I’m one that believes in technology and advancement, but I also believe the coach, the staff, and the organization have the right to choose what they want to do.

"There are a lot of college football teams out there that use a different style of play than the NFL and they might not even use the technology, because it’s not efficient for them. So, I think that’s to each his own. If you like it and are capable of doing it, then so be it.”

Georgia hoops lands five-star

While this is a big football week with the Bulldogs preparing for Florida, the Georgia basketball program landed its second-ever five-star player in the recruiting rankings era.

Asa Newell announced he committed to Georgia over Alabama, Texas and Gonzaga. Newell is excited to play for head coach Mike White, who has certainly ramped up recruiting efforts since arriving to Athens.

"Coach White is a great person on and off the court," Newell said. "Everything he says ... he's going to get on you, but he's going to keep everything positive. That's why I chose Georgia."

The only other five-star player the Bulldogs landed was Anthony Edwards in 2019.

