Kirby Smart and others opine on radios in helmets

Having radios in helmets for communication purposes is standard operating procedure in the NFL. So, why not in college? With sign stealing currently such a hot topic of conversation, wouldn’t that solve the problem? It depends on who you ask. During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, opinions were missed. For example, LSU head coach Brian Kelly is a huge proponent. “I’ve always thought we should have them,” Kelly said. “Someone’s going to have to explain to me why we don’t.” However, according to Georgia’s Kirby Smart, it’s not that easy. As a member of the NCAA’s rules committee, Smart said the subject has been bandied about plenty of times. “It’s something that comes up every year, but I don’t have a hard stance,” Smart said. “I’m one that believes in technology and advancement, but I also believe the coach, the staff, and the organization have the right to choose what they want to do. "There are a lot of college football teams out there that use a different style of play than the NFL and they might not even use the technology, because it’s not efficient for them. So, I think that’s to each his own. If you like it and are capable of doing it, then so be it.” Florida’s Billy Napier agrees. “It will be quite the process to make that transition, but I do think with the level of technology that’s available, I’m certainly open-minded to that,” Napier said. “But I would think each team would have their choice of what they can do.”

What's going on at right tackle?

Smart wasn’t dropping any hints as to who might start at right tackle Saturday. Although Xavier Truss and Amarius Mims have both returned to practice in some capacity, Smart didn’t offer any indications as to who might get the call. True freshman Monroe Freeling replaced Truss after his ankle injury at Vanderbilt. Smart said the Bulldogs will play “the person that plays the best, functions the best, and gives us the best chance to win.” Georgia’s coach added that chemistry would not play a role in the decision. “It’s whoever gives us the best chance to win,” he said.

Could Brock Bowers travel to Jacksonville?

Brock Bowers (ankle) is recovering nicely from his recent tightrope surgery, so might he travel to Jacksonville with the rest of the team? Travel roster limits will play a role, but when asked, Smart said a decision has not been made. “We’ll make that decision based on who is traveling, how many we can travel, what our numbers look like at each position,” Smart said. “We have some decisions to make on that, and we don’t have to make that decision right now.” Smart has not placed a timetable on when Bowers may return.

Billy Napier on Carson Beck

Florida head coach Billy Napier says the Bulldogs have a good one in Jacksonville native Carson Beck. “I see a talented athlete and passer,” Napier said. “I think he’s obviously been there a number of years, he’s gotten really comfortable in their system, he’s got arm talent. He’s very accurate, and certainly he’s done a nice job making plays with his feet. And he gets better every week. As he gains more experience and gets comfortable, you can see his confidence grow.” Napier also noted Beck has plenty of help. “He’s got a very good group of players around him, they’re very big, tall, long up front, good skill players in every room, and he’s played well,” Napier said. “You can see why he was one of the better quarterbacks in the country coming out.”

Ladd McConkey in line for major award

Ladd McConkey is one of 16 recipients who has been named to the 2023 National Football Foundation (NFF) National Scholar-Athlete Award class and is a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist for his combined academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership, according to an announcement from the NFF and the College Hall of Fame. Each of the players honored win an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and will be recognized at the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas at the ARIA Resort & Casino on Dec. 5. The honorees comprise the list of finalists for the Campbell Trophy, which recognizes an individual as the best scholar-athlete in the nation. One member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 34th Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

Tate Ratledge and Dominic Lovett speak