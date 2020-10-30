UGASports - The Daily Recap: Kentucky's QB situation one to watch

The Daily Recap: Kentucky's QB situation one to watch
Opposition research
Anthony Dasher spoke with CatsIllustrated.com’s Justin Rowland about Georgia’s opponent Kentucky ahead of Saturday’s game. Dasher asked Rowland about Kentucky’s situation at quarterback with Terry Wilson and Joey Gatewood.
"Terry Wilson missed Monday's practice with what the coaches are saying was an injury,” Rowland said. “On the official depth chart, he's now listed as the starter, but so is Joey Gatewood ("or"). It would be a surprise if only one of them plays against UGA. The staff has been very slow to move away from experienced veterans in favor of younger players at every position, but there seems to be a collective will to start looking to the future, and Gatewood is certainly a big part of that.
"True freshman Beau Allen has impressed with his accuracy, reads, and maturity in camp and practices, but (head coach Mark) Stoops seemed to indicate it's unlikely he sees action this weekend because of the limited reps for the quarterbacks in practice this week."
One of college football’s greatest pranks
Patrick Garbin wrote about a prank that took place on an airplane before Georgia played Kentucky on the road in 1974.
Trouble soon arose once a pilot revealed that the flight crew found a bomb threat written on one of the bathroom mirrors. As the plane descended into Lexington, Kentucky, the FBI, a bomb squad and local authorities were on site to handle the situation.
Read Garbin’s story in its entirety as it’s well worth it. No spoilers will be included here!
Three keys
In his game preview, Dash offered up three keys to Saturday's game against Kentucky.
He wrote:
Make Kentucky one-dimensional: This is obviously always a goal, but against Kentucky, it's one the Bulldog may have a strong chance to reach. The Wildcats have had all sorts of trouble throwing the football, and if the Bulldogs indeed can stymie what is a strong UK run game, look for Georgia to cause some turnovers.
Bounce back by Stetson Bennett: Smart mentioned three goals Bennett had for the bye week: 1. – Protecting the football; 2. – Better decision-making on downfield throws; 3. – Putting the offense in the right play and making better overall decisions. Kentucky does boast the third-best passing defense in the league, but is near the bottom of the conference in sacks with only eight through five games. Bennett figures to have an easier time than he did against Alabama, but will need to take advantage of his opportunities with a strong bounce-back game.
Regain the swagger: The Bulldogs were humbled against Alabama, but despite the loss, continue to control their own destiny as far as the SEC and beyond are concerned. The Bulldogs just need to keep winning and improving their game with a dominating effort against Kentucky. That would help the feelings of all involved.
Stats crunch
Dave McMahon has all the stats you need to know for Georgia's upcoming game against Kentucky. One fun number is the fact that Georgia has 59 wins over Kentucky, which is the third most over any opponent. The only teams Georgia has more wins against are Georgia Tech (68) and Auburn (61).
In addition, Georgia has won all 10 of its last meetings against the Wildcats.
Around the League
Jim Donnan, Dayne Young, and Brent Rollins break down a packed slate of SEC games. Can Sam Pittman and Arkansas upset Texas A&M? What is the status of Florida's roster? The guys address those questions, touch on every SEC game, and make their bold predictions.
Trevor Lawrence tested positive for Covid-19
October 30, 2020
Jordan Davis’ pregame playlist
Get hype with @jordanxdavis99's pregame playlist 🎵➡️ https://t.co/I8AO2UmcAO#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/N6j9wTamBF— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 29, 2020
‘I just like scoring touchdowns’
"What you can control is what you do when you face adversity." @king_kearis knows what it means to Keep Choppin' pic.twitter.com/Siak1i33n5— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 28, 2020
UGA cancels spring break
Updates to the Spring 2021 Academic Calendar:https://t.co/rht2YaWAu0— UGA (@universityofga) October 29, 2020
