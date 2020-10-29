WHERE: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY WHEN: Saturday, Noon RECORDS: Georgia 3-1, Kentucky 2-3 TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle); Sirius/XM/Internet (134/190/961

Georgia looks to bounce back Saturday at Kentucky. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Saturday's Game

Saturday’s contest was supposed to have been played last weekend, but due to Covid issues at Florida, the SEC switched some games. Georgia’s game at Kentucky was pushed back seven days. As it turned out, head coach Kirby Smart probably didn't mind. His Bulldogs left their meeting with Alabama a bit banged up, and although that’s still the case as it pertains to some, getting the extra week to correct mistakes and give additional reps to some of the younger players probably didn’t hurt. The Bulldogs come into the contest with a 10-game winning streak over the Wildcats, who will be without quarterback Terry Wilson. They rank last in the SEC in passing offense at just 123.4 yards per game. Look for Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood to get the call under center. The Wildcats do boast the league’s No. 2 rushing attack, at 184 yards per game. They could still find the going tough against a Bulldog defense that tops the SEC in rushing yards allowed, at just 65.5 yards per contest. For Georgia, a lot of eyes will be on quarterback Stetson Bennett to see how he bounces back from a tough showing against the Crimson Tide. A lot of fans have clamored for backup quarterback JT Daniels. Along with D’Wan Mathis, Daniels is expected once again to travel to Saturday’s game. Look for offensive coordinator Todd Monken to try and jumpstart the running game. Smart made mention of wanting to “get back” to playing Georgia football, and historically that's meant running the football. So we will see if the Bulldogs make more of a concerted effort than they did against Alabama.

Three keys for Georgia

Make Kentucky one-dimensional: This is obviously always a goal, but against Kentucky, it's one the Bulldog may have a strong chance to reach. The Wildcats have had all sorts of trouble throwing the football, and if the Bulldogs indeed can stymie what is a strong UK run game, look for Georgia to cause some turnovers. Bounce back by Stetson Bennett: Smart mentioned three goals Bennett had for the bye week: 1. – Protecting the football; 2. – Better decision-making on downfield throws; 3. – Putting the offense in the right play and making better overall decisions. Kentucky does boast the third-best passing defense in the league, but is near the bottom of the conference in sacks with only eight through five games. Bennett figures to have an easier time than he did against Alabama, but will need to take advantage of his opportunities with a strong bounce-back game. Regain the swagger: The Bulldogs were humbled against Alabama, but despite the loss, continue to control their own destiny as far as the SEC and beyond are concerned. The Bulldogs just need to keep winning and improving their game with a dominating effort against Kentucky. That would help the feelings of all involved.

Injury Update

...WR George Pickens is questionable with an upper-body injury. Smart said the sophomore practiced on Tuesday, but UGASports has confirmed that he was actually limited in those workouts. ...RB Kenny McIntosh (knee) is questionable after banging up his knee in the first half at Alabama. Smart said he's hopeful that the sophomore will play, but he hasn't practiced much over the past two weeks. ...CB DJ Daniel is probable after missing the Alabama game with a recurring ankle injury. ...LB Monty Rice is questionable as he is still recovering from a foot sprain suffered the week of the Alabama game. Although Rice played against the Crimson Tide, Smart said h's had the senior take it easy in practice.

Last Meeting

Wind and rain swirled from Tropical Storm Nestor in Athens last year, as the Bulldogs shut out the Wildcats 21-0. On a night when neither team scored in the first half, current Detroit Lion D’Andre Swift, who finished with 21 carries for 179 yards rushing (8.5 avg.), had a 39-yard touchdown run to break the scoreless tie in the third quarter. Later in that period, Brian Herrien scampered for an eight-yard run to put Georgia up 14-0. Swift locked down the victory with a three-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter for UGA’s final touchdown. Current Buffalo Bill Jake Fromm finished 9-for-12 for 35 yards for the Bulldogs. Defensively, J.R. Reed forced a fumble from UK QB Lynn Bowden that Richard LeCounte collected, setting up Herrien’s touchdown. The teams combined for only 52 yards passing in the soggy conditions.

Bulldog shorts

…Currently sporting a 50.7 punting average (ranking second nationally), junior punter Jake Camarda is taking aim at not just the Bulldog single season record but a possible SEC and NCAA record. The Bulldogs rank third in the NCAA in net punting at 47.9, while Kentucky stands 10th nationally at 44.3. The NCAA/SEC record (min. of 50 punts) belongs to Braden Mann, who averaged 51.0 on 50 punts for Texas A&M in 2018 and won the Ray Guy Award. …Redshirt sophomore Kearis Jackson (21 rec., 323 yds., 1 TD) has emerged as a favorite target for Bennett. After posting career highs in catches and yards against Arkansas, he set new career highs in the win over No. 7 Auburn. Jackson collected nine catches for 147 yards. Against No. 14 Tennessee, he had a team-high four receptions for 91 yards, including his first career score that covered 21 yards. …Georgia ranks 19th nationally in Scoring Defense (19.5 ppg) and fourth in Rushing Defense (65.5 ypg). The Bulldogs surrendered 41 points and 564 yards to the Crimson Tide after giving up a combined 37 points and 710 total yards on offense. Alabama had a pair of quick-strike touchdowns of 40 and 90 yards, respectfully.

