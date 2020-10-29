 UGASports - Opposition Research: Kentucky insider explains the Cats' situation
Opposition Research: Kentucky insider explains the Cats' situation

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
As we continue our Opposition Research series, it's time to take a look at Saturday's opponent: Kentucky (Noon, SEC Network).

To do that, we check in with Justin Rowland, our good friend and publisher of CatsIllustrated.com.


Head coach Mark Stoops leads Kentucky against Georgia Saturday at noon.
What happened against Missouri? Did you even have an inkling that was coming?

Rowland: "When we saw the line was as close as it was, that was a bit of a red flag. In hindsight, maybe we should have sensed something was up. There was a weird convergence of factors that made this a trap game. Kentucky's offensive line coach, John Schlarman, is locked in a long battle with cancer, and he's kind of been the emotional center of the program for a while now. He missed a game for the first time and didn't make the trip. Mark Stoops acknowledged afterward that it probably impacted the players. At the same time, maybe the players spent a little time reading their press clippings after the wins against Mississippi State and Tennessee.

{{ article.author_name }}