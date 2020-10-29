UGASports - Opposition Research: Kentucky insider explains the Cats' situation

What happened against Missouri? Did you even have an inkling that was coming?

Rowland: "When we saw the line was as close as it was, that was a bit of a red flag. In hindsight, maybe we should have sensed something was up. There was a weird convergence of factors that made this a trap game. Kentucky's offensive line coach, John Schlarman, is locked in a long battle with cancer, and he's kind of been the emotional center of the program for a while now. He missed a game for the first time and didn't make the trip. Mark Stoops acknowledged afterward that it probably impacted the players. At the same time, maybe the players spent a little time reading their press clippings after the wins against Mississippi State and Tennessee.