UGASports - Stats Crunch

After the schedules were switched around, the Georgia Bulldogs will be taking on the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday afternoon a Halloween treat. The last time the Dawgs played on All Hallows Eve was in 2015, against the Gators, and Georgia lost pretty bad—27-3. The last time Georgia won on the holiday was in 1981 when they defeated Temple 49-3. The last time Georgia defeated a team from the SEC on that date was in 1942 against Alabama 21-10 in Atlanta (in 1970, they defeated South Carolina, which wasn’t yet part of the conference). So here are some more treats for you, as the Dawgs and Cats get ready to battle in this week’s Stats Crunch. Georgia has a commanding 59-12-2 record against Kentucky, including a 28-7 record in Lexington. The Bulldogs won every meeting against the Wildcats last decade, and their ten straight wins matches their longest win-streak against the Cats (1978-1987). If the Bulldogs win on Saturday, the Wildcats will become the third team against whom the Dawgs have 60 wins.

Georgia Bulldogs - Most All-time Wins vs. Opponent Total Wins First Win Last Win Georgia Tech 68 1897 2019 Auburn 61 1894 2020 Kentucky 59 1942 2019 Vanderbilt 58 1898 2019 Florida 53 1904 2019 South Carolina 51 1894 2018

Kirby Smart is a perfect 4-0 against Kentucky as a head coach. As a player, he was 3-1 against the Wildcats. In his career, he picked off future No. 1 draft pick Tim Couch four times (two in 1997 and 1998). Here's a list of how he's done against the SEC and Georgia Tech as both a player and as a head coach.

Kirby Smart: Record as a Player and as a Head Coach as Player as Head Coach as Player as Head Coach vs. Georgia Tech 3-1 3-1 vs. Alabama 0-1 0-3 vs. Florida 1-3 3-1 vs. Arkansas 0-0 1-0 vs. Kentucky 3-1 4-0 vs. Auburn 2-2 5-1 vs. Missouri 0-0 4-0 vs. LSU 1-0 0-2 vs. South Carolina 3-1 3-1 vs. Mississippi State 2-0 1-0 vs. Vanderbilt 4-0 3-1 vs. Ole Miss 2-2 0-1 vs. Tennessee 0-4 4-1 vs. Texas A&M 0-0 1-0

The last decade was the first time the Bulldogs ever won ten meetings in a decade against a single opponent. During that time, the Dawgs have dominated, as you can see here.

Georgia vs. Kentucky - Last 10 Meetings Georgia Kentucky Wins 10 0 Points per Game 36.5 17.0 First Downs per Game 22.5 15.6 3rd Down Conversion Pct 55/115 (47.8) 52/139 (37.4) Rush Yards per Game 240.6 120.8 Pass Yards per Game 193.4 151.0

The current Bulldogs need to regroup after losing to the Crimson Tide. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has not lost back-to-back to conference opponents since his first season as head coach. Stetson Bennett suffered his first loss as a starter, but overall has played quite well. Here's how Bennett has done by quarter, leading up to Alabama and against the Crimson Tide.

Stetson Bennett - Passing Stats Comparison First 3 Games at Alabama 1st Quarter 11/19, 133 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT 4/10, 29 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT 2nd Quarter 19/32, 245 yds, 1 TD, 0 INT 8/15, 148 yds, 2 TD, 0 INT 3rd Quarter 12/20, 172 yds, 3 TD, 0 INT 3/8, 52 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT 4th Quarter 11/13, 139 yds, 1 TD, 0 INT 3/7, 40 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT

Georgia had 145 yards rushing against Alabama, averaging 4.8 yards per run. Zamir White led the way with 57 yards, and Kendall Milton added 44 more. White also scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the season. He is one of four players in the SEC that have at least one rushing touchdown in every game their team has played this season (he also had one in the Sugar Bowl, so his streak is five games). Here's my weekly list of Georgia’s five main running backs and how they have fared each quarter this season.

Georgia Bulldogs - 5 Main Running Backs by Quarter this season Zamir White Kendall Milton Kenny McIntosh James Cook Daijun Edwards 1st Qtr 21/87/3 5/37/0 6/39/0 5/21/0 0/0/0 2nd Qtr 19/55/1 1/3/0 6/23/0 8/48/0 1/2/0 3rd Qtr 18/99/0 5/29/0 5/23/0 3/18/0 1/0/0 4th Qtr 6/25/1 10/65/0 2/7/0 1/-4/0 10/36/0

As a receiver, running back James Cook had a big night, hauling in a career-high four receptions for another career high: 101 yards. He also scored his first career touchdown reception. He became the first Georgia running back to have one hundred yards receiving in a game since Tyson Browning in the 2003 regular season game against LSU. Here are the top eight games in terms of yards receiving by a Georgia running back since 1996.

Most Yards Receiving in a Game by Bulldog Running Back Since 1996 Game Receptions Receiving Yards Tyson Browning 2003 at LSU (regular season) 2 104 James Cook 2020 at Alabama 4 101 Todd Gurley 2014 Gator Bowl vs. Nebraska 7 97 Todd Gurley 2013 vs. Kentucky 5 90 Verron Haynes 2001 at Vanderbilt 3 88 Todd Gurley 2013 vs. Florida 3 87 D'Andre Swift 2017 vs. Florida 3 84 Brett Millican 1999 vs. Kentucky 1 80

George Pickens led the way with five receptions, and Jermaine Burton added his first career touchdown reception. Pickens is a sophomore, while Burton is a freshman. Check out this graphic showing which Georgia classes are receiving the ball this season.

Georgia Receiving by Class this season Receptions TD Receptions by Freshmen 15 2 by Sophomores 46 4 by Juniors 8 1 by Seniors 10 0

Despite the loss, Georgia’s defense is still among the leaders in many categories. Najee Harris had a rushing touchdown (his FBS-leading 14th of the season) against the Bulldogs. It was the first time the Dawgs defense allowed a rushing touchdown by an opposing running back since the 2018 SEC Championship game (also Alabama). Georgia has allowed three rushing touchdowns total since the beginning of last season. Here are the five best in that category. As you can see, the Bulldogs have played more games as well among the others on this list.

Least Amount of TD Rushes Allowed (2019-20) Games Played TD Rushes Allowed Georgia 18 3 Oregon 14 5 Iowa 14 6 San Diego State 14 8 Utah 14 9