The Daily Recap: Kelee Ringo eyes role in secondary

Here is the May 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Impact redshirt freshman defenders Believe it or not, Georgia will have only two redshirt freshmen on the defensive side of the ball for the 2021 season. Those two are cornerbacks Kelee Ringo and Jalen Kimber. Anthony Dasher wrote about what they can bring to the defense this season, especially in a unit that is unproven and needs help. Ringo missed the 2020 season due to a shoulder injury, although expectations for the former five-star prospect remain high. “Ringo was limited in practice for most of the spring, as coaches took it easy with him following last year’s surgery to repair a torn labrum,” Dasher wrote. “Although Ringo was cleared for practice, there was no need to push the talented youngster any more than necessary. But do not fret, Bulldog fans. Ringo is fine, he’s getting stronger, and he's going to be a focal point in the secondary this fall. “Don’t forget, Ringo was the nation’s top-ranked cornerback in the country his senior season, according to Rivals.com. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Ringo is the perfect blend of size and speed for his position. Although he’s lacking from the experience standpoint, Ringo is a hard worker who wants to learn.” Kimber only appeared in three games in 2020, which is why he is considered a redshirt freshman. The NCAA allows players to receive a redshirt if they play in four games or less. "Considering he’s a redshirt freshman, it may sound strange that Kimber is technically a 'veteran' at cornerback,” Dasher wrote. “OK, three games does not exactly make him a grizzled old-timer, but other than senior Ameer Speed, that’s the most action any of Georgia’s returning cornerbacks saw all of last year. Kimber played in Georgia’s wins over Arkansas, Tennessee, and Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Bowl after arriving in Athens as an early enrollee a season ago. The former four-star cornerback was ranked as the eighth-best in the nation by Rivals.com, and like Ringo, will receive extensive playing time for the Bulldogs this fall.” UGASports Live Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Dave McMahon, and Dayne Young discussed the wave of official visits resuming in June. Coach Donnan explained how the newly constructed football facilities will help the Bulldogs as they work daily and recruit. The guys went down the list of some of the players set to visit Athens and took listener questions.

Bryant’s a fan of ‘the realness of the coaches’ Defensive tackle Aaron Bryant (Southaven/Southaven, Miss.) said defensive line coach Tray Scott has done a great job of recruiting him to date. Holding an offer, Bryant is set to visit Georgia during the weekend of June 4-6. In an interview with Blayne Gilmer, Bryant explained what he likes the most of how Georgia is recruiting him. "The realness of the coaches,” Bryant said. “And you can tell they care about you more than just as a player, but also as an individual. I also like that everyone I've asked about coach Scott, they have always complimented him as a person and talked about how good of a person he is, and how he never really talks about himself. He's a very humble individual." Greene breaks down his recruitment Receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.) spoke with Adam Friedman about how his recruitment is going. He also mentioned which visits he will soon take, with Georgia being on the list.

Pollack, former UGA players honored McMahon attended the UGA chapter of the National Football Foundation’s 35th Annual Awards Presentation on Monday. During the event, former Georgia defensive end David Pollack gave the keynote address as he’s set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 7. Pollack was initially scheduled to enter the Hall of Fame last year but that was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Georgia's all-time sack leader entertained the crowd by giving a powerful speech,” McMahon wrote. “Pollack mentioned his high school days, being recruited by Mark Richt, switching positions and playing for Jon Fabris, waiting to be drafted, his first career NFL sack (against Peyton Manning) and his career-ending injury. He also spoke on the importance of family and how one event leads to another.” Steve Greer and Bryant Gantt were also honored with the Contribution to Amateur Football Award for their roles as players and staffers with the program. Baseball: UGA advances with win over LSU With a 4-1 win over LSU in the opening round of the SEC Tournament, Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin believes his squad is firmly in the NCAA Tournament. “Absolutely. I think we're absolutely in. I had said ... this was virtually a play-in game,” Stricklin said. “The SEC is one of the best conferences in the country, and you can't argue that, and we should be most represented in the NCAA Tournament. I hope the top 64 teams get in, and LSU certainly deserves to get in.” To help get the Bulldogs the much-needed win, Chaney Rogers hit a bases-clearing double in the first inning. Rogers agreed with Stricklin’s assessment of where Georgia stands following the win. “It was honestly a do-or-die game for us, and we came out ready to play. We came out the first inning, punched them in the mouth, and the pitchers held them,” Rogers said. “It kind of got a little squirrelly there late, kind of got a little nervous, but they held them, and we got the W."

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBTY29yZTogR2VvcmdpYSA0LCBMU1UgMS4gQnVsbGRvZ3Mg KDMxLTIzKSBhZHZhbmNlIHRvIHRoZSBkb3VibGUtZWxpbWluYXRpb24gcG9y dGlvbiBvZiB0aGUgU0VDIFRvdXJuYW1lbnQgd2lsbCBwbGF5IEFya2Fuc2Fz IFdlZG5lc2RheSBhdCA1OjMwIHAubS48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbnRob255IERh c2hlciAoQEFudGhvbnlEYXNoZXIxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0FudGhvbnlEYXNoZXIxL3N0YXR1cy8xMzk3MzUxMzQwMDEyMDkz NDQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Hoops: What UGA is getting with Cook Gilmer broke down what the UGA basketball team will have next season with guard Aaron Cook on the roster. “The Bulldogs are getting a player who simply wants to help his team win,” Gilmer wrote. “Even more specifically, Cook is considered an excellent on-ball defender and will be able to communicate well with his teammates within a defensive scheme. Cook also has a knack for hitting timely buckets. Even with irregular playing time for Gonzaga, Cook was able to boost his team against rival St. Mary's with eight points when Gonzaga needed them most. Cook scored in double digits three times for Gonzaga in last year's run to the National Championship Game. Of course, this is after averaging 11.7 points per game his last three seasons at SIU. “Lastly, Cook has NCAA Tournament experience and has been exposed to a program that has one of the best cultures in the country. That alone out of a point guard can do wonders for a team—and that's what Tom Crean is getting with Cook.” Winning images

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Qb3N0Z2FtZSBGcmFtZXPwn5O4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Rhd2dzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EYXdnczwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUmlzZUFib3ZlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUmlzZUFib3ZlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vbE1RNHI3RmEzQyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xNUTRy N0ZhM0M8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR2VvcmdpYSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQEJhc2Vi YWxsVUdBKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jhc2ViYWxs VUdBL3N0YXR1cy8xMzk3MzY2NDI2MjY1MDYzNDI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk1heSAyNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

