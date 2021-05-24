National Football Foundation -UGA Chapter - recap

On Monday night, the National Football Foundation (University of Georgia chapter) held its 35th Annual Awards Presentation. Hundreds of guests gathered at the Athens Country Club to honor the winners and hear two-time SEC Player of the Year David Pollack give the keynote address. Pollack will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on December 7 at the Awards dinner being held in Las Vegas. Hewas supposed to be inducted last year, but the inductions were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia's all-time sack leader entertained the crowd by giving a powerful speech. Pollack mentioned his high school days, being recruited by Mark Richt, switching positions and playing for Jon Fabris, waiting to be drafted, his first career NFL sack (against Peyton Manning) and his career-ending injury. He also spoke on the importance of family and how one event leads to another.

Many former football greats who wore red and black were also honored. Steve Greer and Bryant Gantt won the chapter's Contribution to Amateur Football Award. Greer and Gantt both did much for the Bulldogs as players and as staffers. The two were in attendance and received standing ovations. Malcolm Mitchell won the Coca-Cola Helping Hand Award for his Share the Magic Foundation. Former Bulldog and school valedictorian Dr. Thomas Lawhorne was one of two Distinguished American Award winners (Dr. Gary Bertsch).

Other former players to win awards were Nate McBride, who won the Jack Turner Award as well Trey Blount, Daniel Gothard, Jordon McKinney and Bill Rubright who all were honored with Billy Payne Awards. Several more won the J. Reid Parker Post Graduate Achievement Awards including Aaron Chubb, Donald Chumley, George Collins, Spike Jones and Des Williams.

Many local high school athletes were honored as well.

The University of Georgia chapter is one of, if not the largest, chapters in the country and much has to do with the hard work of the chapter's Executive Director Loran Smith. John Tebeau, Lenn Chandler, Robert Miles, Kevin Price, Charles Horton, plus Barb and Carl Parks are also major reasons for the success of this group.

The mission of the National Football Foundation is to promote the power of amateur football in developing the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, competitive zeal and the drive for academic excellence in America's young people. Today, there are 120 chapters and over 12,000 members.